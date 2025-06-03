Loco Love levels up: the cult brand scaling consciously with new investment

“Ultimately, we weren’t looking for just capital. We wanted partners who could support us operationally, strategically and spiritually,” Penklis told Inside Retail. That partner turned out to be Radek Sali, founder and chairman of Light Warrior and former CEO of Swisse Vitamins. The connection, Penklis said, came about organically, a recurring name mentioned by trusted contacts and even her neighbour. “Light Warrior brings that rare combination of business rigour and heart. The partnership felt right from the initial coffee that Radek and I shared, I knew what I was looking for, and luckily, Radek and I were seeking each other,” she said. “For me, the Rumi phrase ‘what you seek is seeking you’ really came to life,” she added. The partnership marks a significant step for Loco Love, not just in terms of scale but also in the refinement of its retail strategy. While the brand is best known for its premium positioning in the wellness space, its roots are firmly in independent retail. “We look for stockists who share our passion for conscious living, wholefoods and quality, and who truly resonate with our brand,” Penklis explained. “We have grown with the retailers, which is a super rewarding relationship to be in. Maintaining those relationships is about consistency both in product quality and communication,” she said. Today, that same values-first approach informs how the brand selects and nurtures retail partners. Notable stockists include Maloneys, Go Vita and Harris Farm. To maintain momentum and excitement across its retail network, Loco Love leans into continuous innovation in both flavour and customer experience. Limited-edition seasonal releases, aesthetic packaging and updated merchandising strategies keep the offering dynamic. But there’s also a renewed focus on infrastructure behind the scenes. “We are always looking for ways to improve this and are currently reviewing our IT systems to ensure each touch point is seamless and embodies our company values,” Penklis noted. The investment from Light Warrior is expected to unlock new dimensions of growth, particularly internationally. “[Sali] led Swisse Vitamins from a similar size Loco Love is now, to a global company,” she said “I am looking forward to learning from his experience and the path he paved as the CEO,” she added. Yet despite the global aspirations, Penklis remains committed to Byron Bay, where Loco Love is actively scouting for a new facility. “It’s important to me to stay in Byron Bay as the energy of the land and the people who work with us is important to who we are at core, as we expand, we will employ locals and travellers and have opportunities for our team to grow with the company,” she stated. “This would align with our company value of conscious creation. When making decisions, we consider the impact on the environment, the people and suppliers,” she added. That mindset has translated into impressive results with 40 per cent year-on-year growth while remaining profitable. For Penklis, the secret lies in consistency, innovation and authenticity. “Internally, we’ve been incredibly mindful with resourcing and scaling. We’ve grown organically, reinvested in the business, and been careful not to overextend ourselves. And most importantly, we’ve built a team who genuinely cares about the product and the mission behind it,” she explained. Loco Love has positioned itself as a proven partner in fostering strong, values-aligned collaborations. In the months ahead, Loco Love will unveil a new product range that signals a bold new direction. While details remain under wraps, Penklis hints it’s a fresh category that customers have long requested. “At Loco Love, we’ll always stay anchored in chocolate and health, but we’re also dreamers, and this next chapter allows us to dream a little bigger,” she concluded.