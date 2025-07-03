IR Pro

Dynamic duos: Innovative brand collaborations in Asia last quarter 

By My Nguyen
Creed x Simon Beck – An industry-first fragrance: Silver Mountain Water The Kering-owned perfume house, Creed, has collaborated with snow artist Simon Beck to launch an industry-first fragrance – Silver Mountain Water.  To bring the Paris-based brand Creed’s heritage to his snow artwork in Xilingol, a landscape in Northern China, Beck etched the brand’s logo onto the snowy bed with geometric precision, drawing inspiration from wearing the scent. This entire collaboration process was

This content is for IR Pro subscribers only.

Subscribe now to unlock an all-access pass.

IR Pro - Monthly

$5 +GST for the first 30 days. (Auto renews at $28+GST per month.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Daily IR Pro content straight to your inbox
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Independent research reports and forecasts
  • Indepth interviews with industry leaders and experts
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now
Retailer’s choice

IR Pro - Annual

$312 +GST per year. (Auto renews annually.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Daily IR Pro content straight to your inbox
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Independent research reports and forecasts
  • Indepth interviews with industry leaders and experts
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now

Recommended By IR

Workforce IR Pro

Why it’s up to leaders to re-engage their teams

Ishan Galapathy
Strategy

Perfect Stranger opens first Victorian store, in Melbourne Central

Celene Ignacio
Executive interviews IR Pro

“You’re only as good as the people around you”: Papier’s Taymoor Atighetchi

Nicole Kirichanskaya
Strategy IR Pro

Will Shein, Temu cut through Korea’s overcrowded fashion e-commerce market?

Tong Van
Store design IR Pro

Spotlight on US store design: New spaces from Cult Gaia, Pop Mart and more

Nicole Kirichanskaya
Fashion & accessories

Shein launches award for aspiring Australian designers

Irene Dong
Are you sure you want to leave?
Yes, leave this page Stay