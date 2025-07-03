Dynamic duos: Innovative brand collaborations in Asia last quarter 

ss was documented as an art film. “Although the patterns on the snow will disappear with the wind, the scents will stay with me forever,” Beck said. “It is the closest fragrance I’ve found that captures the essence of snow-capped mountains, encapsulating the fresh air of the snow peaks and the pure scent of white forests.” Along with the woody base notes of sandalwood and musk, Silver Mountain Water offers the citrus top notes of bergamot and black currants, and middle notes of tea scent featuring the cold air of nature. “I have long been an admirer of Simon’s work, the skill and dedication he puts into each piece, whilst managing the elements is remarkable,” Creed CMO Giles Gordon said. “We are truly honoured to be the first luxury fragrance house to work with Simon.” DHL Express x Angus Tsui – Limited-edition accessories from retired DHL uniform items DHL Express has teamed up with Hong Kong-based sustainable designer Angus Tsui to launch limited-edition accessories made from retired DHL uniform items. These items will be sold in a charity sale in partnership with Redress, a Hong Kong-based environmental NGO. To address fashion’s environmental challenges, Tsui refashioned DHL’s no-longer-used apparel, including waterproof combi jackets, raincoats, cargo trousers and quilted liners, into sling bags, shoulder bags and wallets. Available at Redress’s charity sale, these items will generate profit to support the NGO’s work with emerging local designers focused on sustainability and circularity via the Redress Design Award program. “Underlining our commitment to the development of sustainable fashion in Hong Kong, we are extremely excited to give retired DHL uniforms a second life through Angus Tsui’s creativity,” said Andy Chiang, senior VP and MD of DHL Express Hong Kong and Macau. “It’s an honour that this design won the DHL GoGreen Plus Alumni prize in the Redress Design Award 2024. Now I also take pride in seeing the idea come to life through retired DHL courier uniforms, transforming them into stylish, functional fashion pieces inspired by the journey of a DHL shipment while highlighting the brand’s iconic look, logo and colors,” Angus Tsui said. The North Face x Naohiro Fujisaki – Limited-edition capsule collection The North Face x Naohiro Fujisaki’s “Urban Evolution” SS25 collection debuted with multidisciplinary artist Oscar Wang’s “Blurred Border” installation at Pacific Place in Hong Kong in March. Curated by Fujisaki, the limited-edition capsule collection, in partnership with US-based The North Face, features the brand’s functional outdoor gear in a light colour palette punctuated by vibrant orange hues symbolising the fusion of cityscapes and the natural world. Reimagining classic silhouettes like the Himalayan Suit, the collection features the Hard Shell Mountain Jacket and the Denali Jacket, with signature elements including detachable components, outdoor-ready fabrics, and details like large pockets, multiple zippers and tailored cuts. Wang’s “Blurred Border” installation immerses visitors in a multisensory experience that evokes Hong Kong. Metal tents deliberately form the city’s topography, with environmental sounds surrounding them tied to local culture, allowing visitors to observe a subtle sky projection on the ground upon entering. This story first appeared in the May 2025 issue of Inside Retail Asia magazine.