Alquemie Group names Scott Evans as its new CEO

Alquemie Group has appointed Scott Evans as its new Group CEO, succeeding Sacha Laing who is stepping down after five years in the role.

Evans’s appointment is expected to take effect in June, while Laing will remain working at Alquemie until mid-April.

Evans has spent the past 10 years as CEO and MD of Mosaic Brands, with Erica Berchtold recently announced as his successor. He was previously CEO of Bras & Things and GM of Millers & Crossroads at Specialty Fashion Group.

“Having worked closely with Scott for the past 10 years, I’m genuinely excited to have someone of his calibre and experience join the group and take the business forward,” said Richard Facioni, Alquemie Group executive chairman and founder.

Evans described his upcoming position as “one of the most exciting leadership roles” in the sector, given Alquemie’s focus on rapid growth and its portfolio of strong retail brands.

Over the past 18 months, the group has focused on expanding its physical store network, particularly across the Lego Certified Stores business, and launching new brands Disney 100 and National Geographic Wear.

“The group is now going through a period of consolidation, leveraging the benefits of our investment in growth capital,” Laing commented on his departure.

“With the timing of Scott’s availability, and having discussed it with Richard, we mutually feel now is the right time for change, enabling a continuity of leadership.”