Free Subscription

  • Access 15 free news articles each month

Professional

Try one month for $5
  • Unlimited access to news,insights and opinions
  • Quarterly and weekly magazines
  • Independent research reports and forecasts
  • Quarterly webinars with industry experts
  • Q&A with retail leaders
  • Career advice
  • Exclusive Masterclass access. Part of Retail Week 2021
Business|Supermarkets

Woolworths’ first-half profit increases as customers return to stores

(Source: Bigstock)
User Image
Rakshnna Pattabiraman
February 22, 20232 mins read

Woolworths has reported a lift in its December half profits, however inflationary pressures continue to loom over the business in the months ahead.

For the 27 weeks to January 1, sales reached $33.2 billion, up 4 per cent, while tax-paid profit grew 14 per cent to $907 million.

Group earnings before income and taxes achieved $1.6 billion, up 18.4 per cent while online sales fell 9.5 per cent as customers across all businesses returned to in-store shopping.

Across its Australian food division, sales increased 2.5 per cent to $24.4 billion driven by an increase in-store shopping while WooliesX sales (including e-commerce) fell 6.3 per cent to $2.5 billion.

Australian B2B sales improved by 23 per cent to $2.43 billion driven by then PFD division’s strong sales growth and market recovery in the half as well as an increase in supply chain provisions.

In New Zealand, sales grew marginally by 1.3 per cent to $4.1 billion, against elevated sales during the same period in the previous financial year.

Comparable sales improved by 0.3 per cent reflecting shelf price inflation during the half while e-commerce sales growth fell 0.5 per cent.

Big W sales increased 15.3 per cent to $2.7 billion “buoyed” by a strong performance in seasonal shopping including Halloween, Black Friday and Christmas in the second quarter.

Comparable sales increased 15.1 per cent during the half although online sales slumped 31.4 per cent.

Woolworths Group CEO, Brad Banducci, said sales momentum was solid in the half as the “operating rhythm” continues to improve.

“We are pleased to report a very balanced group result after an extended period of significant operational challenges and trading volatility.

“The economic environment is likely to become more challenging over the next six to 12 months as cost-of-living pressures persist and we continue to be focused on working hard on behalf of our customers to deliver value for money.”

For the first seven weeks of the second half, the business says operating conditions have continued to “stabilise” with robust sales growth.

You have 7 free articles.
Recommended by IR
Coles’ omnichannel focus pays off in first half of FY22
Supply chain
Coles’ omnichannel focus pays off in first half of FY22
Melbourne Central adding new 20 stores to boost retail offering
Openings & closings
Melbourne Central adding new 20 stores to boost retail offering
Re-purpose, recycle, repeat: Harris Farm reveals plans for 2022
Sustainability
Re-purpose, recycle, repeat: Harris Farm reveals plans for 2022
How Australia’s largest online art retailer is bringing NFTs to the masses
Software & systems
How Australia’s largest online art retailer is bringing NFTs to the masses
Michael Hill reports strong sales in the first half
Financial
Michael Hill reports strong sales in the first half
Author's latest articles
Global expansion fuels hefty profit boost for Lovisa
Financial
Global expansion fuels hefty profit boost for Lovisa
Flight Centre Group revenue jumps 217 per cent in first half
Travel retail
Flight Centre Group revenue jumps 217 per cent in first half
Gelatissimo opens stores in Thailand, Singapore, Hawaii
Openings & closings
Gelatissimo opens stores in Thailand, Singapore, Hawaii
Weak consumer demand dents Best & Less Group profits
Financial
Weak consumer demand dents Best & Less Group profits
Coles’ profit up, but inflation expected to dull second-half
Supermarkets
Coles’ profit up, but inflation expected to dull second-half