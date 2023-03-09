The North Face introduces NFTs with McCann Shanghai 

The North Face has joined hands with creative agency McCann Shanghai to launch digital collectables on Tmall to capture young consumers.

The outdoor apparel brand said the three NFTs were designed based on the relevant functions, history, weather and terrain conditions related to each product.

As Chinese customers cannot purchase NFTs directly under local laws, the matching NFT will be assigned to customers when they buy a specific The North Face item.

“Many people think that NFTs are just a simple product designed for display,” said How Chu, executive creative director of McCann Shanghai. “But in fact, every single touch point can become a platform for brands to engage with consumers.”

While the TNF100 Trail Shoe collectible captures the moment when the shoe breaks through the bottom plate of the collection and steps into the real terrain of Yunnan, the second NFT dubbed TNF Summit Series is a set of mountaineering clothing designed for professional mountaineers.

The third NFT is the classic TNF Nuptse Series, the jacket originally launched in 1992, that became popular in cities and with hip-hop trendsetters of the time.

“We hope that these digital collectibles convey the role of The North Face in people’s lives – when you are willing to explore the world, be it in mountains or cities, TNF will accompany you every step of the way,” said Benson Pang, associate creative director, McCann Shanghai.