Super Retail Group’s sales increase amid new store openings

(Source: Rebel/Facebook)
By Celene Ignacio

Super Retail Group booked higher sales in the fiscal first half on the back of 17 new store openings.

The company’s sales grew 3 per cent from last year to $2 billion while statutory net profit after tax slightly declined by 1 per cent to $143 million.

BCF delivered the highest sales growth of 8 per cent with fishing as the fastest-growing category due to lures and tackle.

Supercheap Auto climbed 4 per cent, attributed to higher sales in lubricants, batteries and car detailing, while Macpac also rose 4 per cent, thanks to new store openings and strong growth in packs, gear and accessories in New Zealand.

Meanwhile, Rebel’s sales fell minimally by 1 per cent, reflecting weaker consumer spending.

“During the first half, we reached a number of milestones in the execution of our corporate strategy including the successful relaunch of our rebel active loyalty program, the commencement of construction of our new automated distribution centre and the opening of our 750th retail store,” said Super Retail Group MD and CEO Anthony Heraghty.

