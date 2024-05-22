‘Speechless’: Aussie sportswoman Mary Fowler gets her own Barbie doll

Barbie is celebrating Australian footballer Mary Fowler, alongside eight other athletes, for the fashion doll’s 65th anniversary.

“When I saw myself as Barbie for the first time, it was crazy; I was honestly just a bit speechless. I never would have thought that I’d have a Barbie that looks just like me,” said Fowler.

“Being a positive influence, and seeing young girls recreate my look has been so special, and to finally hold my doll and see her wear my bubble braid, my gloves and even my boots, made my Barbie doll unique and connected to me.”

The other celebrated athletes are US tennis player Venus Williams, Canadian soccer player Christine Sinclair, French boxer Estelle Mossely, Mexican gymnast Alexa Moreno, Brazilian gymnast Rebecca Andrade, Spanish doctor and paratriathlon athlete Susana Rodriguez, Italian swimmer Federica Pellegrini, and Polish track and field sprinter Ewa Swoboda.

“I wanted to have my Barbie doll replicate when I feel my most confident self, and that for me is when I’m on the pitch playing football,” said Fowler.

“The sports one-of-a-kind role model dolls serve as an embodiment of our shared values of passion, empowerment and individuality,” said Krista Berger, SVP of Barbie and global head of dolls at Mattel.

“By shining a light on these inspirational athletes and their stories, we hope to champion the belief that every young girl deserves the opportunity to pursue her passions and turn her dreams into reality.”