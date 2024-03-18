Rntr launches repair service, signs first fashion label partner

Rntr has partnered with Australian fashion retailer Shona Joy to launch the first repair platform in Australia.

Shona Joy will host a digital platform on its circular fashion website that encourages customers to extend the life of their items when it makes more sense than reselling them.

According to the firms, there will be an easy-to-lodge process where clients may input their garment and repair needs before mailing their garment, with Shona Joy managing the entire process. Consumers bear the costs, which start at $10.

“We see the need for brands to provide an easy way for their customers to repair or alter and keep their items in use for longer,” said Shanya Suppasiritad, co-founder of Rntr.

“It’s 100 per cent a value add for their customer and a way for brands to stand behind the quality of their clothing. We make sure that the portal provides the best user experience for the customer. And ensure the highest quality of the repair works to the standard of our brand partners.”

Rntr, co-founded by Shanya Suppasiritad in 2021, has been working with Australian labels to expand existing linear models to include rent, resale, and repair.

According to the Seamless Scheme Design Report, the Australian fashion sector produces and imports over 1.4 billion units of new apparel per year, with more than half ending up in the trash.