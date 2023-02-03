Retail appointments of the week

Best and Less, The Reject Shop CEOs depart

By Rakshnna Pattabiraman

The CEOs of two discount retail chains — The Reject Shop and Best & Less Group — have stepped down with immediate effect today citing personal reasons.

Phil Bishop, the CEO of The Reject Shop, will leave the business after just six months in the role, while Best & Less Group CEO Rodney Orrock has stepped down to continue his recovery from cancer.

Bishop joined the company after terms as director of merchandise & marketing at Bunnings, and as COO at Officeworks.

The company’s CFO, Clinton Cahn, has been appointed interim CEO while a search for a permanent replacement is underway.

At Best & Less, Jason Murray will remain in charge as executive chair until a new CEO is recruited. Orrock extended his leave in December but feels it is now appropriate to step down.

He will receive his accumulated leave entitlements and his six-month notice period paid out on February 28. An external search process for a permanent CEO is in progress.

New Prada CEO appointed

By Elisa Anzolin

Italian fashion group Prada has appointed former Luxottica chief Andrea Guerra as its new CEO, taking the place of Patrizio Bertelli and Miuccia Prada as planned.

The group announced in December that Guerra would take the helm of the group, easing a transition to the next generation of the founding family.

Guerra, 57, will get a remuneration of around €151,000 euros per month, including salary, benefits in kind, pension, healthcare, and he will also be entitled to a discretionary bonus and other incentives, Prada said in a statement.

Guerra will also be paid a director’s fee of €50,000 euros per annum.

Interim Vicinity CEO appointed for the long haul

By Rakshnna Pattabiraman

Peter Huddle will take over permanent responsibilities as Vicinity Centre’s new CEO and MD, effective tomorrow, February 1.

In November last year, he was named acting CEO when Grant Kelley retired, prompting a global search.

Huddle joined Vicinity in 2019 and is responsible for the company’s property management, leasing, operations, development, and marketing functions while leading an integrated and customer-focused team.

Vicinity’s chairman Trevor Gerber said: “Peter’s appointment reflects his leadership skills, deep commercial experience, and exemplary track record at Vicinity, and together with the board, I am delighted the new CEO comes from within the company.”

Huddle said the company has the “right strategy in place” to deliver long-term growth.

New chief commercial officer at Koko Black

By Aron Lewin

Peta Granger has been appointed as the chief commercial officer at Koko Black.

Granger – who was a director at Lush and is the non-executive director at Women’s Circus – has been in the new role since December last year.

In a Linkedin post, she wrote that a coffee to chat about leadership and career transition turned into a dream job.

“So far I’ve been blown away by the passion and love both customers and staff have for the brand and their incredible chocolate. The artisan craft, innovation and ingredients are truly exquisite and the deep culture of care and support has been amazing to experience,” she wrote.

“This team [is] dedicated and their record smashing Christmas highlights the phenomenal talent, drive and passion within this exciting business.”

It follows a CEO transition for the brand, from Nicolas Georges to Oliver Flint, last year.