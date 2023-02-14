Nora names Katie Derrett as its new CEO

Katie Derrett has been named CEO of the National Online Retailers Association (Nora).

Derrett was formerly COO and executive GM of the organisation and prior to that held various senior positions in event management and content teams.

In a LinkedIn post, Paul Greenberg, Nora chair, described Derrett as a “quiet, but tenacious achiever”.

Nora and its members have greatly benefited from her progression from the head of content to executive GM and now CEO.”

Nora is a business network of small to large pureplay and multinational retailers, industry professionals and enterprise leaders.