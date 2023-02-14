Free Subscription

  • Access 15 free news articles each month

Professional

Try one month for $5
  • Unlimited access to news,insights and opinions
  • Quarterly and weekly magazines
  • Independent research reports and forecasts
  • Quarterly webinars with industry experts
  • Q&A with retail leaders
  • Career advice
  • Exclusive Masterclass access. Part of Retail Week 2021
Business|HR

Nora names Katie Derrett as its new CEO

(Source: LinkedIn)
User Image
Rakshnna Pattabiraman
February 14, 2023< 1 mins read

Katie Derrett has been named CEO of the National Online Retailers Association (Nora).

Derrett was formerly COO and executive GM of the organisation and prior to that held various senior positions in event management and content teams.

In a LinkedIn post, Paul Greenberg, Nora chair, described Derrett as a “quiet, but tenacious achiever”.

Nora and its members have greatly benefited from her progression from the head of content to executive GM and now CEO.”

Nora is a business network of small to large pureplay and multinational retailers, industry professionals and enterprise leaders.

You have 7 free articles.
Recommended by IR
Vida Glow partners with Heinemann for Sydney Airport pop-up
Openings & closings
Vida Glow partners with Heinemann for Sydney Airport pop-up
JB Hi-Fi CEO Terry Smart talks growth through Covid, workplace culture
Omnichannel
JB Hi-Fi CEO Terry Smart talks growth through Covid, workplace culture
‘It’s such a crazy story’: How the sisters behind Rodarte got their start
Management
‘It’s such a crazy story’: How the sisters behind Rodarte got their start
Ebay Australia launches fulfilment service for vendors
Omnichannel
Ebay Australia launches fulfilment service for vendors
Adore Beauty records good growth, plans to launch skincare line
Pureplay
Adore Beauty records good growth, plans to launch skincare line
Author's latest articles
Temple & Webster profit falls, but business remains optimistic
Pureplay
Temple & Webster profit falls, but business remains optimistic
KMD Brands sales increase, momentum strong in January
Sports & adventure
KMD Brands sales increase, momentum strong in January
JB Hi-Fi sales, profits increase in December half
Financial
JB Hi-Fi sales, profits increase in December half
Online butcher Our Cow buys Voly assets to boost reach
Pureplay
Online butcher Our Cow buys Voly assets to boost reach
Winning Group opens new DC near Brisbane
Openings & closings
Winning Group opens new DC near Brisbane