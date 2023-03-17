Luggage brand July launches New Zealand e-commerce store

Australian luggage brand July has expanded its offering into New Zealand, launching an online store.

Established by frequent travellers Richard Li and Athan Didaskalou in 2019, the brand aims to “fix” a category that is selling poorly-designed products at a premium price.

The company’s flagship product – July Carry On – features an ejectable battery to charge phones and laptops, SilentMove’s 360 spinner wheels, an unbreakable 100 per cent German polycarbonate shell and a lifetime warranty.

Co-founder Didaskalou said the brand wants to give Kiwi customers another option that offers better features with unique personalisation.

“We have a great affinity with our friends across the Tasman Sea and are thrilled to take July over there, with all the features we’re known and loved for back home.”

Since its launch, the brand has expanded its offering to include multiple suitcases and accessories, designed in Melbourne. It operates four retail stores in Australia and has an online store in the US.