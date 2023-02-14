Free Subscription

  • Access 15 free news articles each month

Professional

Try one month for $5
  • Unlimited access to news,insights and opinions
  • Quarterly and weekly magazines
  • Independent research reports and forecasts
  • Quarterly webinars with industry experts
  • Q&A with retail leaders
  • Career advice
  • Exclusive Masterclass access. Part of Retail Week 2021
Business|Sports & adventure

KMD Brands sales increase, momentum strong in January

(Source: Kathmandu/Facebook)
User Image
Rakshnna Pattabiraman
February 14, 2023< 1 mins read

KMD Brands has reported “record” sales in its December half due to strong sales momentum in the second quarter.

A trading update of unaudited accounts for the six months to January 31 reveals sales increased 34 per cent to $546 million with particularly positive trading in Australia.

By brand, Kathmandu sales continued to recover, up 51 per cent compared to the same period last year while Oboz’s first-half sales rebounded by 124 per cent from supply chain constraints.

Rip Curl’s sales have risen 18 per cent led by strong direct-to-consumer sales along with maintaining wholesale sales levels.

“The group continues to benefit from a return to travel and international tourism through January, with Kathmandu sales strengthening by 52 per cent and Rip Curl continuing its growth trajectory at 19 per cent for the month,” said a statement.

Audited results will be published on March 22.

You have 7 free articles.
Recommended by IR
Vida Glow partners with Heinemann for Sydney Airport pop-up
Openings & closings
Vida Glow partners with Heinemann for Sydney Airport pop-up
JB Hi-Fi CEO Terry Smart talks growth through Covid, workplace culture
Omnichannel
JB Hi-Fi CEO Terry Smart talks growth through Covid, workplace culture
‘It’s such a crazy story’: How the sisters behind Rodarte got their start
Management
‘It’s such a crazy story’: How the sisters behind Rodarte got their start
Ebay Australia launches fulfilment service for vendors
Omnichannel
Ebay Australia launches fulfilment service for vendors
Adore Beauty records good growth, plans to launch skincare line
Pureplay
Adore Beauty records good growth, plans to launch skincare line
Author's latest articles
Nora names Katie Derrett as its new CEO
HR
Nora names Katie Derrett as its new CEO
Temple & Webster profit falls, but business remains optimistic
Pureplay
Temple & Webster profit falls, but business remains optimistic
JB Hi-Fi sales, profits increase in December half
Financial
JB Hi-Fi sales, profits increase in December half
Online butcher Our Cow buys Voly assets to boost reach
Pureplay
Online butcher Our Cow buys Voly assets to boost reach
Winning Group opens new DC near Brisbane
Openings & closings
Winning Group opens new DC near Brisbane