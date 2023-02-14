KMD Brands sales increase, momentum strong in January

KMD Brands has reported “record” sales in its December half due to strong sales momentum in the second quarter.

A trading update of unaudited accounts for the six months to January 31 reveals sales increased 34 per cent to $546 million with particularly positive trading in Australia.

By brand, Kathmandu sales continued to recover, up 51 per cent compared to the same period last year while Oboz’s first-half sales rebounded by 124 per cent from supply chain constraints.

Rip Curl’s sales have risen 18 per cent led by strong direct-to-consumer sales along with maintaining wholesale sales levels.

“The group continues to benefit from a return to travel and international tourism through January, with Kathmandu sales strengthening by 52 per cent and Rip Curl continuing its growth trajectory at 19 per cent for the month,” said a statement.

Audited results will be published on March 22.