BusinessSports & adventure

KMD Brands reports $83 million loss, but online performance improves

Image of man holding surfboard.
The group’s Rip Curl brand saw a 2.1 per cent lift in total sales to $487.7 million. (Source: Facebook)
By Darshana Gupta

Surging online sales proved the highlight of an otherwise challenging year for New Zealand-founded outdoor apparel group KMD Brands.

The company has reported an $83 million net loss after tax for this financial year, up from a loss of $42.8 million last year.

Although the group’s sales rose slightly by 1 per cent to $876.4 million, its gross profit dropped from $506.5 million to $495.6 million year-on-year.

The group’s gross margin decreased from 58.4 per cent to 56.5 per cent, and its EBITDA declined by 64.7 per cent to $44.7 million.

The group’s Rip Curl brand saw a 2.1 per cent lift in total sales to $487.7 million, while its underlying EBITDA dropped 27 per cent to $27.1 million year-on-year.

The company’s online sales rose 10.2 per cent to $36.9 million, and its direct-to-consumer (DTC) total sales, including online,  grew 4.6 per cent, reflecting strong flagship store sales growth in Australia, Hawaii, Europe, and South America.

KMD Brand’s Kathmandu saw a slight sales increase of 0.2 per cent to $320.7 million, with the brand’s Australia sales increasing 0.2 per cent year-on-year, and its New Zealand sales decreasing 2.3 per cent due to a challenging consumer environment.

Kathmandu’s online sales increased by 9.3 per cent to $46.2 million, and its gross margin decreased by 3 per cent, caused by increased promotional activity and a highly competitive trading environment.

The group’s Oboz footwear brand reported a 3.5 per cent decrease in sales to $67.9 million, an improvement from a 6.3 per cent decrease in sales in the last financial year.

The brand’s online sales increased 18.3 per cent, a positive response to online promotional periods, and Oboz’s gross margin decreased 3.8 per cent of sales as a result of the clearance of inventory.

For the upcoming financial year, KMD Brands anticipates a slight increase in its gross margin compared to the second half of this fiscal year, with the group expecting an expansion of its EBITDA margin.

Recommended By IR

Sports & adventure

KMD Brands into the red after all brands suffer falling sales

Celene Ignacio
Financial

Premier Retail’s sales drop on weaker Smiggle, Apparel Brands’ results

Celene Ignacio
Strategy IR Pro

“We see our consumers as fans”: Mattel talks DTC opportunities in Asia Pacific

Tong Van
Regulatory

China to probe Calvin Klein, Tommy Hilfiger parent PVH over Xinjiang cotton

Sean Cao
Strategy

Low prices and the right retail locations: How GU can gain traction in the US

Nicole Kirichanskaya
Marketing

Hey Bud’s head of marketing on “finding the power in failure”

Stephanie Caite Chadwick
Are you sure you want to leave?
Yes, leave this page Stay
You have 7 articles remaining. Unlock 15 free articles a month, it’s free.