IMG names Australian Fashion Week’s 2024 Next Gen winners

Global sports and fashion company IMG has declared Amy Lawrence, Emily Watson, House of Campbell, and Potirakis as Australian Fashion Week’s 2024 Next Gen winners.

The prize is valued at over $100,000 and includes runway show production by IMG Focus, a content package including runway photography and livestream, and international shipping credits from DHL.

The winners will also receive industry networking opportunities, exposure to Australian Fashion Week’s attending buyers, and invaluable marketing, publicity, digital and social media support to reach a global audience.

“The program creates opportunities for emerging designers to establish and scale their business through Australian Fashion Week’s global platform,” said Natalie Xenita, VP and MD of IMG Fashion Events and Properties, Asia-Pacific.

Pandora will present the Australian Fashion Week at Carriageworks, Sydney from May 13 to May 17. The winners will debut their collection on May 13.