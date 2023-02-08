Ikea commissions Annie Leibovitz for Life at Home series

Ikea has named American photographer Anne Leibovitz as its Artist in Residence for this year.

The Ikea Life at Home Report exemplifies the brand’s dedication to evolving in response to the ever-changing realities of how people live. During her time as Artist in Residence, Leibovitz will photograph individuals in their homes in seven markets: Japan, the US, Germany, Italy, India, Sweden, and England.

She will create a photographic document inspired by the Living at Home Report, creating a series of 25 portraits that show the complexities of ‘life at home’.

“The home has always been important in my work,” said Leibovitz.

“I’ve been photographing people in their homes since I began. It’s a way to understand who a person is. The advice I give to young photographers is to photograph their families. It’s one of the best ways to start.”

According to Ikea, up to 48 per cent of individuals do not believe that what they see in the media accurately represents the reality of their lives at home.

Ikea said the power of Leibovitz’s work makes her the ideal Artist in Residence for the Life at Home Report. She is well-known for her ability to capture the inner lives of her subjects.

