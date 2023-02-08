Free Subscription

  • Access 15 free news articles each month

Professional

Try one month for $5
  • Unlimited access to news,insights and opinions
  • Quarterly and weekly magazines
  • Independent research reports and forecasts
  • Quarterly webinars with industry experts
  • Q&A with retail leaders
  • Career advice
  • Exclusive Masterclass access. Part of Retail Week 2021
Business|Marketing

Ikea commissions Annie Leibovitz for Life at Home series

User Image
Irene Dong
February 8, 2023< 1 mins read

Ikea has named American photographer Anne Leibovitz as its Artist in Residence for this year.

The Ikea Life at Home Report exemplifies the brand’s dedication to evolving in response to the ever-changing realities of how people live. During her time as Artist in Residence, Leibovitz will photograph individuals in their homes in seven markets: Japan, the US, Germany, Italy, India, Sweden, and England.

She will create a photographic document inspired by the Living at Home Report, creating a series of 25 portraits that show the complexities of ‘life at home’.

“The home has always been important in my work,” said Leibovitz.

“I’ve been photographing people in their homes since I began. It’s a way to understand who a person is. The advice I give to young photographers is to photograph their families. It’s one of the best ways to start.”

According to Ikea, up to 48 per cent of individuals do not believe that what they see in the media accurately represents the reality of their lives at home.

Ikea said the power of Leibovitz’s work makes her the ideal Artist in Residence for the Life at Home Report. She is well-known for her ability to capture the inner lives of her subjects.

Further reading: Ikea Australia to open sustainable living stores across network

You have 7 free articles.
Recommended by IR
Officeworks acquires Brisbane-based enterprise to launch Circonomy
Sustainability
Officeworks acquires Brisbane-based enterprise to launch Circonomy
E-commerce teams: The unseen keys to success
Management
E-commerce teams: The unseen keys to success
‘Emotional rollercoaster’: How Julie Mathers decided to leave Flora & Fauna
Pureplay
‘Emotional rollercoaster’: How Julie Mathers decided to leave Flora & Fauna
Kathmandu’s first-half sales improve as restrictions ease
Sports & adventure
Kathmandu’s first-half sales improve as restrictions ease
Why the return of overseas tourists won’t help retail bounce back – yet
Customer
Why the return of overseas tourists won’t help retail bounce back – yet
Author's latest articles
Adidas launches its first new label in 50 years
Sports & adventure
Adidas launches its first new label in 50 years
Orlebar Brown opens Sydney flagship in Martin Place 
Openings & closings
Orlebar Brown opens Sydney flagship in Martin Place 
Brooks Brothers to relaunch in Australia 
Fashion & accessories
Brooks Brothers to relaunch in Australia 
Tiffany & Co collaborates with Nike on ‘Legendary’ kicks
Sports & adventure
Tiffany & Co collaborates with Nike on ‘Legendary’ kicks
Westfield mall hosts Australia’s first ‘safe space’ for at risk-families
Shopping centres & malls
Westfield mall hosts Australia’s first ‘safe space’ for at risk-families