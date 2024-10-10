BusinessFood & beverage

Guzman Y Gomez’s sales surge as (most) markets thrive

(Source: Guzman Y Gomez/Facebook)
By Celene Ignacio

Guzman Y Gomez says it has witnessed significant sales growth in the first first quarter amid improved performance across all markets – except in the US.

The Mexican-themed fast food chain booked network sales of $278.8 million in the quarter ended September 30, up 20.7 per cent from a year ago.

This comes as sales grew 21.1 per cent to $260.2 million in Australia and by 19.3 per cent to $13.6 million in Singapore. Its Japan sales increased 25 per cent to $2.5 million while US sales declined 3.7 per cent to $2.6 million.

The company noted that comparable sales growth in Australia exceeded expectations on the back of the successful ‘Clean is the New Healthy’ campaign and demand for value items such as the $12 chicken mini-meal.

Meanwhile, the US segment delivered sales in line with expectations, with the year-ago quarter benefitting from higher sales due to the opening of new restaurants.

Guzman Y Gomez expects to meet its prospectus forecast for the fiscal year, including the opening of 31 new locations in Australia.

You have 7 articles remaining. Unlock 15 free articles a month, it’s free.

Recommended By IR

Workforce

Coles, Woolworths promise ongoing negotiations after some workers strike

Celene Ignacio
Supermarkets IR Pro

Woolworths CEO Brad Banducci talks tech, emerging consumer trends

Dean Blake
Strategy IR Pro

What Aussie retailers can learn from their counterparts in the UK, Europe

Simon Porter
Shopping centres & malls

Opening date set for Sydney suburban shopping centre Bay Central Woolooware

Celene Ignacio
Fashion & accessories IR Pro

Crocs strengthens its foothold in “ugly fashion” with latest product launch

Nicole Kirichanskaya
Are you sure you want to leave?
Yes, leave this page Stay