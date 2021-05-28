Free Subscription

  • Access 15 free news articles each month

Professional

Try one month for $5
  • Unlimited access to news,insights and opinions
  • Quarterly and weekly magazines
  • Independent research reports and forecasts
  • Quarterly webinars with industry experts
  • Q&A with retail leaders
  • Career advice
  • Exclusive Masterclass access. Part of Retail Week 2021
Business|Financial

David Jones Food review leads to end of BP partnership

User Image
Dean Blake
May 28, 2021< 1 mins read

Following a review of David Jones’ food business, which was signalled by chief executive Scott Fyfe in March, the department store’s partnership with convenience chain BP is ending.

The 35 dual-branded sites built over the past year will be transitioned in the coming months as DJs continues to streamline its Food business.

“Our organisations have collectively agreed to work through a managed transition that will see our relationship end in the coming months,” a BP spokesperson said.

“We know the needs of consumers are changing and we are excited by the growth opportunity this presents for BP in Australia.

“A differentiated offer which is delivered well clearly resonates with our consumers, who lead busy lives and want easy access to healthy and delicious food.”

David Jones, on the other hand, will refocus its food efforts toward bespoke Food Halls in its Elizabeth Street and Bondi Junction locations, as well as its pantry and seasonal ranges.

“We thank bp for its strong collaboration throughout the partnership and wish the business all the best in the next phase of its development,” a David Jones spokesperson told C&I.

“David Jones remains committed to delivering an exceptional food range reflective of our customers’ needs and preferences while reducing cost and enhancing overall business performance.”

The issue seems to have stemmed from David Jones’ failure to make a profit from its Food ventures, with parent company Woolworths Holdings group chief executive Roy Bagattini stating the business has “not transitioned fast enough“ during an analyst call last September.

And, that while the David Jones Food convenience locations were progressing well, the larger format David Jones Food business trades at a loss.

At a minimum, Bagattini said he hoped a review would get the food business to a break-even position by the 2022 financial year.

You have 7 free articles.
Recommended by IR
Why age diversity in business matters
Leadership
Why age diversity in business matters
Harrods launches second site, Hong Kong retail at tipping point and other global news
International
Harrods launches second site, Hong Kong retail at tipping point and other global news
H&M talks online growth, sustainability and recovering from the pandemic
Omnichannel
H&M talks online growth, sustainability and recovering from the pandemic
Adidas and Allbirds team up to make lowest carbon footprint shoe yet
International
Adidas and Allbirds team up to make lowest carbon footprint shoe yet
ASX set to open lower on US-China tension
Financial
ASX set to open lower on US-China tension
Author's latest articles
Victoria to offer support to businesses hit by snap lockdown
HR
Victoria to offer support to businesses hit by snap lockdown
Strandbags hit with seven counts of misleading sales practices in New Zealand
Travel retail
Strandbags hit with seven counts of misleading sales practices in New Zealand
Victoria enters snap seven-day lockdown
Legal
Victoria enters snap seven-day lockdown
Mosaic Brands poised for post-Covid recovery: CEO
Financial
Mosaic Brands poised for post-Covid recovery: CEO
Coles ramps up safety for online delivery of alcohol
Omnichannel
Coles ramps up safety for online delivery of alcohol