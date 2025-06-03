BusinessCustomer

CX and personalisation are top priorities for brands, but execution is lagging

“​​Our research highlights a sobering reality – for many retailers, CX maturity remains low.”
By Stephanie Caite Chadwick
If there were a buzzword to capture the last twelve months in the retail industry, it would be customer experience (CX). The term neatly summarises a customer’s impression of a brand based on their interactions with a brand from first contact to post-purchase follow-up. A retailer’s CX maturity – the ability to consistently deliver a high-quality, engaging and personalised experience across all touchpoints – is made more complicated by the rising demand for a unified shopping experie

Recommended By IR

Store design

Banana Republic sets the tone of its next chapter with a renovated SoHo store

Stephanie Caite Chadwick
Mobile commerce IR Pro

Zara’s live shopping shows are a big hit in China. Can it do the same in the West?

Reuters
Marketing

Shein plans its first Perth pop up later this month

Stephanie Caite Chadwick
Luxury IR Pro

Let them eat $20 smoothies: How Erewhon is reinventing luxury groceries

Nicole Kirichanskaya

This content is for IR Pro subscribers only.

Subscribe now to unlock an all-access pass.

IR Pro - monthly

$5 +GST for the first 30 days. (Auto renews at $28+GST per month.)
  • Daily IR Pro content delivered to your inbox
  • Essential retail insights and intelligence
  • Independent research reports and forecasts
  • Weekly career and leadership advice
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now
EOFY sale

IR Pro - annual

$199 +GST per year. Save 35%. (Auto renews at $312+GST (full rate) annually.)
  • Daily IR Pro content delivered to your inbox
  • Essential retail insights and intelligence
  • Independent research reports and forecasts
  • Weekly career and leadership advice
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now
Are you sure you want to leave?
Yes, leave this page Stay