Can retail sustain the headwinds of cost challenges as well as wage increases?

ase, effective July 1. “The above-inflation 3.5 per cent increase in the minimum wage is a tough decision for many businesses, especially smaller retailers, dealing with a protracted increase in the cost of doing business,” Chris Rodwell, ARA CEO, told Inside Retail. “While productivity is front of mind for many policy makers, this hasn’t yet translated to a better operating environment for Australian retailers.” He said real wage increases can’t occur without genuine productivity growth: “We can’t magic higher living standards.” Playing catch-up The Fair Work Commission decided to provide a real increase to modern award wages and the national minimum wage following the Reserve Bank of Australia’s assessment that inflation has sustainably returned to its target range of 2 to 3 per cent. “We are concerned that if this opportunity is not taken in this Review, the loss in the real value of wages which has occurred will become permanently embedded in the modern award system and the national minimum wage and a reduction in living standards for the lowest paid in the community will thereby be entrenched,” the commission report stated. The minimum rate will rise to $24.94 per hour, effective July 1, resulting in an extra $1670 a year for full-time employees, according to the Fair Work Commission’s annual review. The Commission is satisfied that this level of wage increase, 3.5 per cent, is sustainable for affected industries, including retail. “The labour market remains strong overall, with continuing employment growth, low unemployment and historically high rates of participation in the workforce,” the Fair Work Commission said. “Reductions in interest rates are likely to lead to higher consumer demand and a higher level of economic growth than we have experienced in recent years. “Although business has faced challenging circumstances in recent times, business conditions have remained reasonably healthy, with the level of non-mining profits maintained in real terms and profit margins at approximately their pre-pandemic level.” While the increased national minimum wage is expected to eat into the bottom line of retailers and, in particular, independent and small retail businesses, retail worker salaries have been lagging behind rising living costs and rising company profits. According to Australian Bureau of Statistics data from late 2024, gross operating profits in the retail sector have increased by more than six times since 2001, while retail wages have risen by less than half as much. Now, the ARA and NRA have turned their focus to working on supporting the government with its initiatives in the productivity area. “Last week we met with a broad range of industry group leaders to agree on a plan for the next term,” concluded Rodwell. “Setting goals out to 2030 will be an important part of this push, especially if we’re to incentivise individual government agencies to take genuine action.”