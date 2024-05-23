Australians prefer in-store shopping, while click-and-collect gains favour

Around 70 per cent of Australians use click-and-collect when shopping online, according to recent research.

ShopFully surveyed 1000 Australians and found that 78 per cent of them will often take the opportunity to purchase other products at a store when collecting their original purchase.

About 24 per cent said they do so systematically, and 54 per cent do so occasionally.

The study also found that 90 per cent of Australians prefer to shop in-store, with 34 per cent of them finding the enjoyment of shopping to be the second highest motivator.

Meanwhile, only 10 per cent said they exclusively prefer online shopping.

“Since the inception of click and collect, it’s been a powerful tool for retailers, as it incentivises customers to visit a business location in person, providing the optimal opportunity for a second purchase to be made,” said Brendan Straw, ShopFully country manager for Australia.

“Click-and-collect has offered shoppers the best of both worlds, providing both convenience and time efficiency. However, it is retailers who are reaping the most reward, as it allows businesses to capitalise on their digital channels to drive in-store footfall and increased sales.”

Meanwhile, ShopFully noted that Australian consumers have been slower to adopt click-and-collect compared to Europe, where 86 per cent of customers say they use it.