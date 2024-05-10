Australian AI tech promises a re-imagining of the on-demand shopping experience

Australian online personal styling service Threadicated has launched its Curated Collection, an AI technology to provide a new personalised shopping experience.

The technology, where customers can access selected fashion options without paying a monthly charge, employs artificial intelligence to deliver customised apparel recommendations, allowing people to discover and shop from a store that is matched to their style and budget.

Curated Collection offers a selection of items for clients to view and purchase based on the information supplied in their style profiles and preferences. The pieces are refreshed daily, and the ‘Love or Leave’ function also fine-tunes the customisation.

“Imagine walking into a store and every item in there matched your personal style – that’s the experience of Curated Collection by Threadicated,” said founder and CEO, Danielle Johansen (pictured above).

Threadicated primarily offers consumers tailor-made apparel and accessories that are precisely suited to their individual style and body form.