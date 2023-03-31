Free Subscription

  • Access 15 free news articles each month

Professional

Try one month for $5
  • Unlimited access to news,insights and opinions
  • Quarterly and weekly magazines
  • Independent research reports and forecasts
  • Quarterly webinars with industry experts
  • Q&A with retail leaders
  • Career advice
  • Exclusive Masterclass access. Part of Retail Week 2021
Business|Marketplace

Appliance bidding platform Ineda aims to put consumers in control

(Source: Bigstock)
User Image
Irene Dong
March 31, 2023< 1 mins read

Online bidding platform Ineda, has released an updated version of its marketplace, offering consumers somewhere to offer manufacturers and retailers a bid on electronics and appliances.

According to Ineda, the new Marketplace is created to bring a “people’s market” to assist Australian consumers in saving hundreds – or even thousands – of dollars on daily purchases including appliances, white goods, and other items. Consumers can literally negotiate the best bargain on purchases.

When using Ineda’s new-generation marketplace, customers can tell vendors the price they are willing to pay. The company says this is a win-win scenario for customers who get the best price and suppliers who shift stock in their business.

Customers who think they are overpaying or missing out on a great deal can place a “bid” on Ineda’s marketplace for the precise products they want, including appliances like a dishwasher, fridge, or washing machine. The customers will then wait to see if their bids are accepted.

“Ineda’s mission during difficult and challenging economic times is to keep local businesses open and people employed while also helping consumers reduce their costs of living or operating their businesses through planned or unplanned purchases,” said Ineda’s founder Nick Neda. 

“Together, we can weather these tough times and emerge stronger than ever. It’s a win, win for everyone.”  

With household budgets becoming increasingly tight, Ineda believes that the extra money it can save consumers on daily purchases will go a long way in the current uncertain economic environment.

Further reading: Analysis: Changing customer behaviour isn’t a problem – it’s an opportunity

You have 7 free articles.
Recommended by IR
Retail appointments of the week
HR
Retail appointments of the week
Swiss watchmakers grapple with fallout of Russian crisis
Financial
Swiss watchmakers grapple with fallout of Russian crisis
Banksia Sustainability Award winners named
Sustainability
Banksia Sustainability Award winners named
When commerce meets compassion: Meet LVLY co-founder, Verity Tuck
Leadership
When commerce meets compassion: Meet LVLY co-founder, Verity Tuck
The truth about McDonald’s
Marketing
The truth about McDonald’s
Author's latest articles
Lifestyle mall opens in heart of Sydney’s St Leonards
Shopping centres & malls
Lifestyle mall opens in heart of Sydney’s St Leonards
Allbirds creates the world’s first zero-carbon shoe
Sustainability
Allbirds creates the world’s first zero-carbon shoe
Nature Baby opens its first Australian flagship store
Openings & closings
Nature Baby opens its first Australian flagship store
Final program for May’s Australian Fashion Week released
Fashion & accessories
Final program for May’s Australian Fashion Week released
Grown Alchemist makes Sydney Airport standalone debut
Travel retail
Grown Alchemist makes Sydney Airport standalone debut