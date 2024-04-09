Amazon invests $490m in two Western Sydney fulfilment centres

Amazon Australia plans to invest $490 million in opening two new fulfilment centres in Horsley Park, Western Sydney, with one to open later this year and the other by 2026.

Once fully operational, the two fulfilment centres are expected to generate over 1000 local jobs.

One of the fulfilment centres will have a size of 80,000sqm, four and a half times the size of the Opera House, with a capacity of 1.6 million large items. Construction of this site has begun, generating an additional 3000 jobs.

Meanwhile, the second fulfilment centre will be 33,400sqm big and will have a capacity of 600,000 larger items. This centre, which is a fit-out of an existing building, is expected to create an additional 500 construction jobs upon completion.

“Amazon Australia’s investment in two new facilities in Western Sydney will expand our operational footprint in this area which will provide customers with wider selection and faster delivery,” Amazon Australia operations manager Sandra McNeil said.

“We are committed to improving selection and delivery speed as demand continues to grow, as well as being dedicated to giving back to the communities in which we operate. We are proud to be able to provide more local job opportunities and look forward to working with the NSW Government to continue our investment in the Western Sydney area.”

CBRE’s Industrial and Logistics business facilitated the leases of both centres.