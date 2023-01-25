Free Subscription

  • Access 15 free news articles each month

Professional

Try one month for $5
  • Unlimited access to news,insights and opinions
  • Quarterly and weekly magazines
  • Independent research reports and forecasts
  • Quarterly webinars with industry experts
  • Q&A with retail leaders
  • Career advice
  • Exclusive Masterclass access. Part of Retail Week 2021
Business|Financial

Accent Group reports improved sales across all its brands

(Source: theathletesfootaustralia/Facebook)
User Image
Rakshnna Pattabiraman
January 25, 2023< 1 mins read

Positive trading conditions boosted sales for multi-brand apparel retailer Accent Group in its December half.

The company owns and operates brands including Platypus, The Athlete’s Foot, Subtype, The Trybe, HypeDC, Pivot and 4 Workers, and distributes global labels including Dr Martens, Skechers, Vans and Merrell.

In a trading update of unaudited accounts for the 27 weeks to January 1, the business says sales grew 39 per cent to $825 million while earnings before tax are expected to be in the range of $90 million to $92 million.

Accent Group CEO, Daniel Agostinelli, said trading conditions in November and December were “positive and consistent” across the board.

“Deliveries of fresh new products throughout the first half and in the lead up to Christmas helped to drive higher than expected sales.

“Despite the impact of currency and clearance of discontinued brands, we are pleased with the year-on-year improvement in gross margin.”

He added the business is “well-positioned” for the start of the second half as overall inventory levels are clean.

Last year, volatile trading conditions and supply chain disruptions impacted the group’s full-year profits.

You have 7 free articles.
Recommended by IR
‘Online has a long way to go’: MyDeal CEO talks expansion plans
Marketplace
‘Online has a long way to go’: MyDeal CEO talks expansion plans
Chinese fashion retailer Shein revives plan for New York listing
Financial
Chinese fashion retailer Shein revives plan for New York listing
Indian grocery retailers race to meet consumer demand – but at what cost?
Supply chain
Indian grocery retailers race to meet consumer demand – but at what cost?
Meet Lindsay Nicholas, the fashion designer bringing NY edge to Melbourne
Store design
Meet Lindsay Nicholas, the fashion designer bringing NY edge to Melbourne
Gen Z: How to satisfy the most dissatisfied customer base
Customer
Gen Z: How to satisfy the most dissatisfied customer base
Author's latest articles
Solid Christmas trading failed to offset slow summer start for Best & Less
Financial
Solid Christmas trading failed to offset slow summer start for Best & Less
Luxury driving rebound in demand for Sydney CBD retail space
Luxury
Luxury driving rebound in demand for Sydney CBD retail space
Brosa set to be wound up, with $20 million deficit
Furniture & homewares
Brosa set to be wound up, with $20 million deficit
Booktopia finds path towards $12 million+ earnings boost
Pureplay
Booktopia finds path towards $12 million+ earnings boost
Woolworths to close 250 in-store butchers
Supermarkets
Woolworths to close 250 in-store butchers