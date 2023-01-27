Retail appointments of the week

New chief information officer at Domino’s

By Aron Lewin

Domino’s has appointed Rod Chapman as the new ANZ chief information officer.

Chapman has over 20 years of experience in senior IT roles, and was previously the CIO for EG Australia and Woolworths Fuel.

He will be responsible for leading Domino’s ANZ IT functions, including its helpdesk, cloud operations, retail services and infrastructure teams.

Domino’s Global CTO Matthias Hansen said that Rod is in the best position to lead Domino’s Technology Team into its next era

“[He will] support the Australia and New Zealand business to achieve its next phase of growth and innovation,” Hansen said.

He starts on 30 January, 2023.

Dusk CEO resigns

By Irene Dong

Dusk CEO and MD Peter King will step down from his position, after almost nine years working for the retailer.

King will continue to oversee the company until August, at which point Dusk expects to have appointed a new CEO. Dusk’s chairman, John Joyce, said King has developed an “excellent” executive team and has made an “invaluable” contribution since 2014.

“Peter is a ‘team and company first leader,” Joyce said.

“Consistent with this approach, Peter will continue to lead dusk through to mid-2023. We are thankful for his outstanding leadership and the professional manner in which he has engaged in a considered process to allow for his own succession in due course.”

King said he is focused on closing off FY23 strongly and will work closely with the board to choose a future leader for the company.

New chief brand and retail officer at Neiman Marcus Group

By Aron Lewin

The Neiman Marcus Group (NMG) has appointed Nabil Aliffi as chief brand officer and Stefanie Tsen Ward as chief retail officer in newly created roles.

Prior to this, Aliffi was the global chief creative officer at Soho House & Co, and worked in leadership roles at Selfridges and Urban Outfitters. Ward has been working in customer experience at NMG since 2018.

They will both report to president Ryan Ross in the newly created roles.

“These strategic roles will further define the magic of the iconic brand by driving areas that directly impact our customer and fuel our growth,” Ross said.