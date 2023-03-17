Princess Polly rolls out in the US with Pacsun

Australian fashion boutique Princess Polly has teamed up with specialty retailer Pacsun to expand its offering into the US.

The brand – which previously sold in pop-up locations – will now be stocked in 15 Pacsun retail stores and online.

A variety of Princess Polly’s pieces will be showcased in dedicated presentation areas within Pacsun stores giving shoppers access to their favourite brands.

Brie Olson, Co-CEO at Pacsun, said the brand looks forward to offering customers “premier access” to Princess Polly’s broader range.

A larger assortment will be available online with a more general store rollout to follow.