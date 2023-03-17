Free Subscription

  • Access 15 free news articles each month

Professional

Try one month for $5
  • Unlimited access to news,insights and opinions
  • Quarterly and weekly magazines
  • Independent research reports and forecasts
  • Quarterly webinars with industry experts
  • Q&A with retail leaders
  • Career advice
  • Exclusive Masterclass access. Part of Retail Week 2021
Latest|Openings & closings

Princess Polly rolls out in the US with Pacsun

User Image
Rakshnna Pattabiraman
March 17, 2023< 1 mins read

Australian fashion boutique Princess Polly has teamed up with specialty retailer Pacsun to expand its offering into the US.

The brand – which previously sold in pop-up locations – will now be stocked in 15 Pacsun retail stores and online. 

A variety of Princess Polly’s pieces will be showcased in dedicated presentation areas within Pacsun stores giving shoppers access to their favourite brands.

Brie Olson, Co-CEO at Pacsun, said the brand looks forward to offering customers “premier access” to Princess Polly’s broader range.

A larger assortment will be available online with a more general store rollout to follow.

You have 7 free articles.
Recommended by IR
Brisbane Fashion Festival to return this year, dates revealed
Fashion & accessories
Brisbane Fashion Festival to return this year, dates revealed
Dior Hotel Particulier in Paris reopens after a two-year refurbishment
Openings & closings
Dior Hotel Particulier in Paris reopens after a two-year refurbishment
How Louis Vuitton is creating a legacy for the next generation of designers
Luxury
How Louis Vuitton is creating a legacy for the next generation of designers
GameStop posts quarterly loss on supply woes, Omicron hit
Financial
GameStop posts quarterly loss on supply woes, Omicron hit
Woolworths phasing out single-use plastic bags in WA
Sustainability
Woolworths phasing out single-use plastic bags in WA
Author's latest articles
Luggage brand July launches New Zealand e-commerce store
Fashion & accessories
Luggage brand July launches New Zealand e-commerce store
Myer to quit Brisbane flagship, unable to agree on rental rate
Openings & closings
Myer to quit Brisbane flagship, unable to agree on rental rate
Brisbane Fashion Festival to return in August
Fashion & accessories
Brisbane Fashion Festival to return in August
US Brewlounge concept to open at Perth Airport
Openings & closings
US Brewlounge concept to open at Perth Airport
The Walt Disney Company, Alquemie Group partner to launch Disney100 pop-ups
Openings & closings
The Walt Disney Company, Alquemie Group partner to launch Disney100 pop-ups