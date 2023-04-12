US chain Duck Donuts plans Australian launch

Free Subscription

April 12, 2023

US-based Duck Donuts has signed a franchise agreement to open five outlets in Sydney, Australia. 

The company is also planning to open three stores in the Bahamas and 10 in Iraq. 

The brand, headquartered in Pennsylvania, began franchising in 2013 and now operates in three international locations along with 115 locally owned stores in the US.

Eric Lavinder, Duck Donuts’ chief development officer, said: “We welcome our newest franchise partners to the system and look forward to supporting them throughout their journey as small business owners.” 

The company anticipates opening 35 new stores this year, provided there are no construction delays. 

The company first revealed plans to target Australia in April last year.

