Brooks Brothers to relaunch in Australia 

American fashion brand Brooks Brothers has relaunched in the Australian market with its new Autumn/ Winter 2023 collection.

In a joint venture with Oroton Group, the first Brooks Brothers store in Australia opened its doors in 2014 at Melbourne’s The Emporium and with a 2293sqft store.

But after two years of collaboration expanding to 13 storefronts and a local online store, Oroton Group exited the joint venture Brooks Brothers Australia and sold its whole interest to the US parent firm Brooks Brothers International.

In early 2015, Oroton reported that Brooks Brothers was making larger than expected losses, because of delays in setting up its online store and a high proportion of sales from its factory outlets.

Brooks Brothers US declared bankruptcy in 2020 citing the devastating impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, and permanently closed more than a quarter of its 200 outlets worldwide. In Australia, its website vanished, its Facebook page became inactive, and the stores closed.

With the relaunch of the brand this year, Brooks Brothers has introduced a new Australian dedicated e-commerce website and will develop a strategic wholesale relationship with David Jones.

Designed by Brooks Brothers’ creative director Michael Bastian, the collection for AW23 pays homage to the brand’s past by revisiting classics with modern styles for both men and women.

The collection is available online at Brooks Brothers Australia, and male styles can be found at David Jones online and in select David Jones locations.

Founded in 1818 in Manhattan, New York, Brooks Brothers has a lengthy history of outfitting at least 40 American presidents, including Abraham Lincoln and John F Kennedy. The brand offers more than 30 product categories, including customised apparel, sportswear, outerwear, and shoes. It is available in 500 standalone stores, shop-in-shops, and outlets in 45 countries worldwide.