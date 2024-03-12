Australian Fashion Week schedule revealed

The Australian Fashion Week schedule has been revealed, with around 27 l to grace the event.

“The 2024 schedule features designer runway shows, curated conversations, consumer activations and special events taking place at Carriageworks in Sydney and online at AustralianFashionWeek.com, the digital destination for Australian Fashion Week,” Natalie Xenita, VP and MD of IMG Fashion Events and Properties Asia-Pacific, said.

IMG is the owner and operator of the Australian Fashion Week.

Shows and presentations include Acler, Albus Lumen, Alix Higgins, All is a Gentle Spring, Anna Quan, Asiyam, Beare Park, Blanca, Carla Zampatti, David Jones Indigenous Fashion Projects Runway, EM on Holiday, FDS: The Innovators, Injury, Iordanes Spyridon Gogos, Karla Špetić, Liandra, and Madre Natura.

Also included are Mastani, Michael Lo Sordo, Nicol & Ford, PE Nation, Romance Was Born, Rory William Docherty, Speed, Third Form, Verner, Viktoria & Woods, and Wackie Ju.

“Fashion is an important part of our creative industries. That is why the NSW Government is proud to support Australian Fashion Week, the nation’s premier fashion event. We want fashion to be a bigger part of our state’s cultural story,” the NSW Minister for the Arts, Jobs and Tourism John Graham said.

“Australian Fashion Week provides our best designers with a platform to connect with global audiences, telling uniquely Australian and First Nations stories to the world.”

Australian Fashion Week will take place from May 13 to 17.