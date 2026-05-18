What Australia’s new spending mindset means for retailers

not panicking, just becoming more deliberate, more intentional and more selective about what earns their money. The businesses that read this early enough will position themselves well for the second half, but the ones waiting for the December numbers to confirm it will find themselves making decisions under pressure, I hate to say. The behaviour shift we need to name For the better part of three years, our Australian consumers spent with momentum. Post-Covid release, accumulated savings and the psychological relief of normalcy finally returning created a spending environment where being present and reasonably priced was good enough. Foot traffic did a lot of the work, ranging did a lot of the work, retailers didn’t need to be chosen, they just needed to be there. That condition is now ending, and it’s not coming with a crash but with a quiet recalibration. What March and April showed, beneath the headline numbers, is that consumers are beginning to shift from habitual to more intentional spending. What that means is the browsing purchase, the “why-not” or “well-I-was-already-here” transaction is compressing. The occasion-anchored purchase is holding. People still spent through Easter – we can see fashion held at 5.3 per cent, cafes and restaurants grew 6.5 per cent – but they all spent with a reason. It was a social occasion, a seasonal moment, that deliberate and intentional choice. The impulse is softening. The intention is not. This is not a subtle distinction, and for brands whose model depends on the former and on things like range, on convenience, on being the easiest option in the moment, this shift changes the commercial equation in ways that won’t show up clearly in the next quarter’s results. They’ll show up in the one after that. Why consumers are changing how they decide Ok, so to understand what’s happening, it helps to understand how purchase decisions are made. Most consumer choices, particularly in discretionary retail, are not rational evaluations. They are fast, automatic, emotionally driven responses and what we would call System 1 thinking. The brain reaches for what feels familiar, safe, and consistent with how the consumer sees themselves. Brand recognition, emotional association, and past experience are the inputs; logic and price comparison come later, sometimes, if at all. System 1 is efficient, but it’s also fragile under pressure. When economic conditions tighten, when fuel costs rise, when mortgage repayments increase, when the background noise of financial uncertainty gets louder, our consumers don’t abandon System 1; they just become more conscious of it. Spending that previously happened automatically now gets a moment of scrutiny. It’s not a full rational audit, just a pause. That pause is where brands either survive or don’t. If you survive, it’s because you are a brand that has already earned a place in the consumer’s emotional architecture, meaning they don’t need to justify themselves in that moment of scrutiny. After all, the consumer already knows why they choose you. The relationship you have was built long before the pressure arrived. Trust was established even when it wasn’t needed, and now that investment pays out. The ones that don’t survive the pause are the ones that were never emotionally anchored from the start. They were chosen by default, maybe because they were convenient, the price was acceptable, or nothing better presented itself at the moment. When that moment gets a second look, unfortunately, they don’t have an answer. This is the exposure that’s coming in the second half of 2026. Not really a market correction but a clarity test. The middle is the most dangerous place to be The data already shows us where the fault lines are forming. Within clothing and footwear, the category grew 5.3 per cent in March. But inside that number, individual operators saw results ranging from negative like-for-like to nearly 9 per cent growth. Same category. Same consumer environment. Same economic headwinds. Pretty divergent results, and the economy doesn’t explain that spread, since it’s the same for everyone operating in that space. What explains it is what each brand means to the people who walk through the door, and whether that meaning is strong enough to withstand a moment of consumer scrutiny. The brands most at risk right now are not the ones that sit at either end of the market. The value end has a clear System 1 proposition, which we have covered – price certainty, functional reliability, etc. System 2, the premium end, has emotional clarity, aspiration, identity and the feeling of choosing well. Both give consumers a fast, confident answer to the pause. The middle has neither. Not cheap enough to be a reflex and not meaningful enough to be a preference. These brands exist in the space where the consumer’s System 1 has no strong signal, and their System 2, the rational, deliberate mind, starts asking uncomfortable questions. “Do I actually need this? Is this the best option? What does choosing this say about me?” In a forgiving market, those questions don’t get asked, and that market is forming right now, strongly. What the second half looks like The December 2026 half-year will be framed as a consumer slowdown. I think we all get that, and analysts will point to things like interest rates, fuel prices and cost of living and rightly so, those factors are very real. But they will be used to explain results that were determined much earlier by brand decisions made, or not made, in the first half of the year. The retailers who will report the softest numbers in December are, in most cases, already becoming identifiable. They are the ones whose value proposition is primarily functional. Broad range. Competitive price. Convenient location. These were sufficient conditions for growth when consumers were spending on momentum, but they are not sufficient conditions when consumers are spending on intention. The promotional response will come with discounting to maintain volume and will feel rational in the moment. It will make the December numbers more presentable, but it will do quiet, lasting damage to a brand’s ability to command a genuine choice in 2027. Remember, discounting is a System 1 intervention, and it works by making the price signal louder than the brand signal, but every time you win a customer on price, you train them that price is the reason to choose you, and when the promotion ends, so does their reason. What to do now The window for strategic action is in the next 90 days. Not because December is some kind of deadline, because it isn’t, but because the consumer has already started to move, and the gap between where they are and where most retail brands are positioned is widening quietly every week. Three things matter most right now. Get honest about why consumers choose you. Not why you think they choose you and not what your brand guidelines say, but the real emotional job your brand does for the people who buy from you. If the answer is primarily functional – meaning, once again, range, price and convenience – then it’s likely you have a positioning problem that discounting will not solve. Audit your customer experience for emotional coherence. The consumer’s System 1 is pattern-matching every interaction against their expectation of who you are. Inconsistency in service, environment or communication breaks the fast, automatic trust response and forces conscious evaluation. In a forgiving market, that’s very recoverable, but in a scrutinising market, it becomes costly. I would also encourage not waiting for the data to tell you what to do. The December results will confirm what the March and April behaviour already signals, and by then the response options will be reactive: promotional calendars, inventory decisions under pressure, and margin concessions that compound. I’d be bold enough to say that the brands that act on the leading signal, not the lagging confirmation, will be the ones still growing when everyone else is explaining why they aren’t. The consumer hasn’t stopped spending, but they’ve raised the bar on what earns a genuine choice, and the question isn’t even whether your brand can survive a slowdown; it’s whether your brand was ever really chosen in the first place. Nick Gray is Founder and CEO of IGU Global, a Sydney-based retail strategy consultancy.