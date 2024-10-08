BusinessStore design

Rethinking physical retail: What businesses can learn from Amazon Salon

By Aimee Coleman
Deloitte’s recent Retail Forecast tells us what retailers have been feeling: the pressure of a retail recession we’ve been in for more than 18 months. Rising inflation and interest rates, and declining consumer confidence and spending, are increasing the costs of doing business.  So in looking for opportunities above the parapet to adapt and innovate, and to prioritise resources right now, it might be useful to first look at the latest data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics, whic

This content is for IR Pro subscribers only.

Subscribe now to unlock an all-access pass.

IR Pro - monthly

$5 +GST for the first 30 days. (Auto renews at $28+GST per month.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now
Retailer’s choice

IR Pro - annual

$312 +GST per year. (Auto renews annually.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now
Are you sure you want to leave?
Yes, leave this page Stay