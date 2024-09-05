CareersLeadership

A day in the life of Who Gives a Crap CEO Simon Griffiths

By Tamera Francis
Simon Griffiths is the CEO and one of three co-founders of the profit-for-purpose business Who Gives a Crap. Driven by a mission to ensure everyone in the world has access to a toilet and sanitation, Who Gives a Crap donates 50 per cent of its profits to help this become a reality. Here, Griffiths shares his secret sauce for avoiding excessive meetings and optimising his time at work and at home. My typical day looks like…Sleep is a top priority for me. My partner and I try to get as much

This content is for IR Pro subscribers only.

Subscribe now to unlock an all-access pass.

IR Pro - monthly

$5 +GST for the first 30 days. (Auto renews at $28+GST per month.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now
Retailer’s choice

IR Pro - annual

$312 +GST per year. (Auto renews annually.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now
Are you sure you want to leave?
Yes, leave this page Stay