E-commerce|Openings & closings

Temple & Webster opens personalised distribution centre in Victoria

User Image
Dean Blake
May 31, 2021< 1 mins read

Online furniture and homewares business Temple & Webster has opened a personalised, 12,800 square metre fulfilment centre in Victoria, designed specifically to handle storage of its goods.

Developed in partnership with eStore Logistics, the distribution centre will launch in two phases, with the second phase to go live in September 2022 and open up an additional 11,952 square metres of space.

“Our number one focus is to ensure an optimum end-to-end experience for our customers, and our relationship with eStore Logistics enables us to offer a best in class fulfilment service while keeping our business asset-light,” Temple & Webster chief executive Mark Coulter said.

“We have our sights set on strong growth over the next five years and know that this personalised fulfilment site with eStore will play a big role in helping us get there.”

The site was designed specifically for the safe storage and dispatching of furniture and homewares, and will also offer bespoke transport and operations configurations tailored for Temple & Webster’s needs.

Operating a single-client tenancy is a first for eStore Logistics, according to managing director Leigh Williams, but is a “game-changing solution”.

“We’re noting a market for this type of personalised service,” Williams said.

“As businesses like Temple & Webster grow in size and orders they have more specialised fulfilment requirements, [and] we’re happy to build bespoke sites and grow alongside them.”

