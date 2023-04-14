Coles, Uber Eats launch on-demand delivery partnership

Coles and Uber Eats have teamed up to launch what they say is Australia’s largest on-demand grocery-delivery service, operating within the Uber Eats app.

Customers in Melbourne will be the first to be able to buy Coles’ products via the Uber Eats app from nearly 40 locations. During the upcoming months, the retailer will extend the service to 500 stores across the country.

To use the service, customers need to tap the ‘Grocery’ button in the app and select from a range of groceries, including fresh meat, dairy and pantry staples. Delivery progress can be tracked in real-time.

Orders placed on the app will be packed and delivered by a delivery person using the platform.

Coles’ GM of digital operations & ventures, Claire Pallot, said the partnership offers “a fast, reliable, and affordable option” for getting fresh produce and groceries delivered.

“Customers can continue to enjoy great value and quality produce they find at Coles, but with the convenience of on-demand delivery through Uber Eats.”

Lucas Groeneveld, Uber Eats’ regional GM of retail for ANZ, said the expansion will “supercharge” the variety of groceries already available on the app.

Online customers will also benefit from a last-mile delivery option from Coles’ Liquorland which will be rolled out in the coming months.