How Chinese jewellery giant Lukfook aims to become a global brand

tar Moon Lau and prominent local influencers, the event underscored Lukfook’s commitment to broadening its horizons in a region ripe with opportunity. “We see ample opportunities in Malaysia as it is a place with a large ethnic Chinese population and gold jewellery is generally perceived as an investment tool in Chinese’s culture,” Nancy Wong Lan Sze, executive director and deputy chief executive officer of Lukfook Group, told Inside Retail. She went on to say that the newly opened Lukfook Joaillerie sits at the heart of Kuala Lumpur’s international financial district in TRX. “With over 400 international brands moved in, it has become a new shopping landmark and social hub in Kuala Lumpur, contributing to the Group’s further enhancement of brand influence,” she added. Wong reiterated that Lukfook is committed to exploring markets with growth potential. “We are committed to crafting the finest jewellery for customers to further consolidate our reputation in the international market. Currently, we have more than 3320 shops worldwide to help us realise the corporate vision of ‘Brand of Hong Kong, Sparkling the World’,” she noted. Currently, the Group has four shops in Malaysia, and the team will be keeping an eye on expanding further in the Southeast Asian market, including Malaysia. Long term strategies Wong believes that Southeast Asia with its booming tourism industry, offers an array of potential long-term investment opportunities. Lukfook established its presence in the Southeast Asian market in 2010 and has always been optimistic about the development of the region, especially Malaysia. “Lukfook offers a variety of gold and platinum jewellery and gem-set jewellery products to cater to the diverse preferences of Malaysia’s multicultural consumers,” she pointed out. Wong also said the Group offers a variety of Chinese wedding collections that are popular among local Malaysian consumers, including gold necklaces, gold pig necklaces and gold bangles. “A large number of local consumers also enjoy our ‘Heirloom Fortune Collection’ which interprets the essence of traditional culture through finely crafted gold pieces,” she elaborated. According to Wong, Lukfook is known for producing the finest products with exquisite craftsmanship and stylish designs. “Therefore, the Group is committed to striving for excellence in product design and quality, and bringing diverse elements to our products to create a wide range of jewellery with ingenious designs,” she said. The bigger picture In terms of the Lukfook Joaillerie store, there is an emphasis on novel and aesthetic space design, which provides a curated selection of sophisticated jewellery, including collectible diamond jewellery and award-winning jewellery masterpieces. “Lukfook upholds the service motto of ‘exquisite craftsmanship, quality service and customer orientation’ to safeguard consumer’s interests and ensure pleasant consumer experiences, offering global support in over 3320 points of sale in 11 countries and regions worldwide,” she explained. Wong said the Group provides comprehensive worldwide after-sales services for customers, including free cleaning and jewellery inspection services. “All Lukfook jewellery sales consultants are dedicated to delivering and maintaining our ‘six heartfelt services’ service standard, continuously improving the service level and creating an even more thoughtful service experience. Wong reiterated that the team is striving to make Lukfook a globally recognised and desired brand and that the Group is dedicated to driving innovation by continuously researching and developing the latest craftsmanship and technology. “We provide a ‘diamond in your style’ service, which allows customers to select their own diamond, size and personalised engraving online, as well as to view the multi-perspective rendering of the finished product in real time,” she noted. Wong emphasised that Lukfook is optimistic about the immense growth potential in the overseas markets and intends to proactively allocate more resources to expand its footprint across the world, “We will keep an eye on exploring markets with growth potential. Lukfook Group is committed to crafting the finest jewellery for customers to further consolidate its reputation in the international market,” she concluded.