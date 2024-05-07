BusinessMarketing

Why contextual targeting is the future of digital advertising

By Richard Taylor
The web is a very different place now than it was 30 years ago when I first went online. Google hadn’t been founded, Mark Zuckerberg was only 10, and Digital Display Ads (or “banner ads” as we called them back then) had only just been invented. To place an ad, you’d contact the website directly, negotiate a deal, and send them the ad file. The first known banner ad was placed on Hotwired.com by AT&T in October 1994. They paid US$30,000 for a three-month placement and achieved

This content is for IR Pro subscribers only.

Subscribe now to unlock an all-access pass.

IR Pro - monthly

$5 +GST for the first 30 days. (Auto renews at $28+GST per month.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now
MOST POPULAR

IR Pro - annual

$312 +GST per year. (Auto renews annually.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now