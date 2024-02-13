DIYblinds names ex Bunnings exec Peter Mitchley-Hughes as CEO

Custom blinds and curtains retailer DIYblinds has appointed Peter Mitchley-Hughes as its new CEO.

Prior to the new role, Mitchley-Hughes served as GM of digital and consumer technology at Bunnings and as MD at Country Road Group.

He also held senior leadership roles at Myer, Target Australia, and Marks and Spencer.

“As a customer myself, I admired DIYblinds’ disruptive influence, so much so I could not resist

the opportunity to lead this incredible business where we can utilise new technologies to meet

and exceed our customer’s ever-changing needs,” said Mitchley-Hughes.

In addition, the company has named co-founder Evan Montero as chief growth officer while co-founder Liam Dobson will continue as a director.

The new appointments come as the company scales up and expands its new division HomePro, following the Australian Business Growth Fund positioning as a minority investor in 2022.