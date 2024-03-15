Australian Fashion Council names new CEO

The Australian Fashion Council has appointed Jaana Quaintance-James as CEO, effective immediately.

Quaintance-James succeeds Leila Naja Hibri, who served as CEO of AFC for almost four years.

Prior to the new appointment, Quaintance-James served as chief sustainability and sourcing officer at Global Fashion Group.

She also previously served as head of sustainability at The Iconic and ethical sourcing manager at David Jones.

“Ms Quaintance-James joins us at a time when the Australian fashion and textile industry is navigating challenges in the retail and trading environments at a local and global level, inflationary pressures, technology changes and shortages of skilled workers and materials,” said AFC chair Marianne Perkovic.

“There was a high level of interest in this position. We were ultimately impressed by Quaintance-James’ strategic leadership and strong financial, and operational skills. Her industry knowledge and drive for business transformations that improve profitability and sustainability will ensure our industry continues to thrive.”