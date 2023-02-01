Free Subscription

Business|Sustainability

World-first ARA program teaches retailers how to transition to net-zero

User Image
Rakshnna Pattabiraman
February 1, 2023

To help retailers in their transition to net-zero emissions, the Australian Retailers Association (ARA) has developed what it hails as a world-first training program featuring leading sustainability experts.

The ARA Net-Zero Accelerator is a two-day intensive workshop with guest expert speakers guiding retailers to build an initial strategic roadmap to take climate action.

Participants will gain an understanding of net-zero, scope 1, 2 and 3 and carbon emissions as well as receive practical resources to drive sustainability.

The program is complemented by a series of online learning modules called the Net Zero Essentials and another program specifically designed for small businesses in partnership with the City of Sydney and Greener.

ARA CEO Paul Zahra said the industry has a “pivotal role” to play in combating climate change.

“Retail is well placed to play a positive role in the transition to the low-carbon economy of the future, given our position at the intersection of consumers, suppliers and the sector’s own operational footprint.”

As the largest private employer in the country, the retail industry is “well-positioned” to make an impact in sustainable consumption and production, he said.

