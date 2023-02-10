Free Subscription

  • Access 15 free news articles each month

Professional

Try one month for $5
  • Unlimited access to news,insights and opinions
  • Quarterly and weekly magazines
  • Independent research reports and forecasts
  • Quarterly webinars with industry experts
  • Q&A with retail leaders
  • Career advice
  • Exclusive Masterclass access. Part of Retail Week 2021
Business|Openings & closings

Winning Group opens new DC near Brisbane

User Image
Rakshnna Pattabiraman
February 10, 2023< 1 mins read

Australian retailer Winning Group has unveiled a new 45,750sqm purpose-built distribution centre in Wacol, Brisbane.

The new DC, located 20km from Brisbane’s CBD, is a significant upgrade from the group’s current 18,000sqm site, boasting 54 loading docks and a five-star Green Star design.

The new facility is the base of the group’s logistics and end-mile business, Winning Services.

It will serve its own entities including Appliances Online, Winning Appliances, Rogerseller, Spence & Lyda, Andoo and Home Clearance, along with third-party logistics partners iFit and Sub-Zero & Wolf.

Mick Bunt, GM of Winning Services, said the new facility is the largest DC in the group’s history and will service a growing Queensland customer base.

Alice Kuepper, head of sustainable business and CSR at Winning Group, added: “Our new DC will achieve key sustainability outcomes including energy reduction through solar panels, responsible building materials, diversion of construction and demolition waste, water efficiency and infrastructure for electric vehicles.”

You have 7 free articles.
Recommended by IR
‘Emotional rollercoaster’: How Julie Mathers decided to leave Flora & Fauna
Pureplay
‘Emotional rollercoaster’: How Julie Mathers decided to leave Flora & Fauna
Kathmandu’s first-half sales improve as restrictions ease
Sports & adventure
Kathmandu’s first-half sales improve as restrictions ease
Why the return of overseas tourists won’t help retail bounce back – yet
Customer
Why the return of overseas tourists won’t help retail bounce back – yet
ACCC clears the way for Wesfarmers to acquire Priceline parent
Legal
ACCC clears the way for Wesfarmers to acquire Priceline parent
Baby Bunting records higher profits, plans expansion into New Zealand
Health & beauty
Baby Bunting records higher profits, plans expansion into New Zealand
Author's latest articles
Fair Work takes 85 Degrees to court: why franchisors should be worried
Legal
Fair Work takes 85 Degrees to court: why franchisors should be worried
Retailers dominate the most-trusted brand rankings in Australia
Marketing
Retailers dominate the most-trusted brand rankings in Australia
Ebay culls 500 roles worldwide
Marketplace
Ebay culls 500 roles worldwide
Cettire sales surge in December half, even higher in January
Luxury
Cettire sales surge in December half, even higher in January
Rockingham, Westpoint Shopping Centre sale deals sealed
Shopping centres & malls
Rockingham, Westpoint Shopping Centre sale deals sealed