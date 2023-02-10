Winning Group opens new DC near Brisbane

Australian retailer Winning Group has unveiled a new 45,750sqm purpose-built distribution centre in Wacol, Brisbane.

The new DC, located 20km from Brisbane’s CBD, is a significant upgrade from the group’s current 18,000sqm site, boasting 54 loading docks and a five-star Green Star design.

The new facility is the base of the group’s logistics and end-mile business, Winning Services.

It will serve its own entities including Appliances Online, Winning Appliances, Rogerseller, Spence & Lyda, Andoo and Home Clearance, along with third-party logistics partners iFit and Sub-Zero & Wolf.

Mick Bunt, GM of Winning Services, said the new facility is the largest DC in the group’s history and will service a growing Queensland customer base.

Alice Kuepper, head of sustainable business and CSR at Winning Group, added: “Our new DC will achieve key sustainability outcomes including energy reduction through solar panels, responsible building materials, diversion of construction and demolition waste, water efficiency and infrastructure for electric vehicles.”