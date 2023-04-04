Free Subscription

Business|Sports & adventure

Super Retail Group founder resigns from board, anoints successor

(Source: macpac/Facebook)
User Image
Rakshnna Pattabiraman
April 4, 2023< 1 mins read

The founder of Super Retail Group, Reg Rowe, has retired after nearly 50 years in the business.

Rowe’s longtime business advisor and the chairman of Re-Grow Capital Group, Mark O’Hare, has been appointed as the non-executive of the company, effective today, upon Rowe’s recommendation.

Super Retail Group chair, Sally Pitkin, described Rowe as a “giant of Australian retailing” adding: “he has been pivotal to the development of Super Retail Group into Australia’s leading high-involvement lifestyle retailer.”

Rowe, with his late wife Hazel, founded the group’s original business in 1972 and he served as its MD until 1996.

Between 1996 and 2004, he was the chairman, and he has since been a non-executive director on the board, including during the time the company was listed on the ASX.

“While I remain as passionate about the company as I did when I started in the business, now is the right time for me to step aside from my role on the board,” said Rowe.

“Since 2004, I have been Super Retail Group’s largest shareholder and I have confirmed to the board that I intend to remain a committed, long-term shareholder in the company that I am so proud to have started.”


