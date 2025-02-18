Petbarn launches retail media platform

Petbarn has partnered with Ooh! Media-powered Reo to launch a retail media platform called PetAds.

PetAds aims to connect brands to Petbarn’s 2.9 million Friends for Life loyalty program members, with Reo managing end-to-end service delivery including onsite, offsite and in-store retail media solutions.

Reo will also provide a dedicated media sales team and will assist in the installation and management of Petbarn’s in-store screen network nationwide.

“By implementing Reo’s advanced infrastructure, this retail media solution unlocks incremental revenues for Petbarn, new revenue opportunities for suppliers, unparalleled insights into campaign performance, and brings consumers closer to the brands they love,” said Neil Ackland, Ooh! Media chief retail officer.

“Whether through onsite, off-site and in-store media channels, or through extended audience targeting across Ooh!’s 35,000+ asset locations, Petbarn is now uniquely positioned to engage customers at every step of their journey.”

Petbarn has over 241 stores in Australia. On January 1, Lucas Barry assumed the CEO role at Petbarn’s parent company Greencross.