Online butcher Our Cow buys Voly assets to boost reach

Direct-to-consumer meat-delivery company Our Cow has acquired the assets of collapsed instant grocery delivery service Voly for an undisclosed sum.

Founded by Bianca Tarrant and Dave McGiveron, the company’s meat subscription service – The Exclusive Eaters Club – delivers grass-fed, free range and organic meat straight from farmers to customers across Australia.

According to the Sydney Morning Herald, the company boasts more than 7000 subscribers with 150 suppliers and has a processing facility near Byron Bay with plans for expansion into Sydney.

In order to scale the business further, the company has acquired Voly’s assets including its business name, app and 43,000 customer database, following its abrupt collapse last November.

“We expect Our Cow to not only continue to dominate the online meat subscription space, but we’re also becoming the ultimate online farmers market for Australia and the future of food and farming,” the company said on LinkedIn.

“We’re helping farmers sell their goods, and we’re giving the small guys and the big guys an equal opportunity to scale and place their products at the doorstep of every home in the country.”

Apart from the acquisition, the company has launched a second round of crowdfunding to further enhance its offering.

The funds raised in this round will be used to invest in technology, including its website and app, speed up delivery times in metropolitan areas and expand into other forms of protein like seafood.