Free Subscription

  • Access 15 free news articles each month

Professional

Try one month for $5
  • Unlimited access to news,insights and opinions
  • Quarterly and weekly magazines
  • Independent research reports and forecasts
  • Quarterly webinars with industry experts
  • Q&A with retail leaders
  • Career advice
  • Exclusive Masterclass access. Part of Retail Week 2021
Business|Pureplay

Online butcher Our Cow buys Voly assets to boost reach

User Image
Rakshnna Pattabiraman
February 10, 2023< 1 mins read

Direct-to-consumer meat-delivery company Our Cow has acquired the assets of collapsed instant grocery delivery service Voly for an undisclosed sum.

Founded by Bianca Tarrant and Dave McGiveron, the company’s meat subscription service – The Exclusive Eaters Club – delivers grass-fed, free range and organic meat straight from farmers to customers across Australia.

According to the Sydney Morning Herald, the company boasts more than 7000 subscribers with 150 suppliers and has a processing facility near Byron Bay with plans for expansion into Sydney.

In order to scale the business further, the company has acquired Voly’s assets including its business name, app and 43,000 customer database, following its abrupt collapse last November.

“We expect Our Cow to not only continue to dominate the online meat subscription space, but we’re also becoming the ultimate online farmers market for Australia and the future of food and farming,” the company said on LinkedIn.

“We’re helping farmers sell their goods, and we’re giving the small guys and the big guys an equal opportunity to scale and place their products at the doorstep of every home in the country.”

Apart from the acquisition, the company has launched a second round of crowdfunding to further enhance its offering.

The funds raised in this round will be used to invest in technology, including its website and app, speed up delivery times in metropolitan areas and expand into other forms of protein like seafood.

You have 7 free articles.
Recommended by IR
Baby Bunting records higher profits, plans expansion into New Zealand
Health & beauty
Baby Bunting records higher profits, plans expansion into New Zealand
Retail appointments of the week
HR
Retail appointments of the week
True romance: Why fast food chains are in love with plant-based meals
Sustainability
True romance: Why fast food chains are in love with plant-based meals
JB Hi-Fi total sales fall, online passes $1 billion in first half
Financial
JB Hi-Fi total sales fall, online passes $1 billion in first half
Birkenhead Point to host body-positive Stylists in Residence
Marketing
Birkenhead Point to host body-positive Stylists in Residence
Author's latest articles
Winning Group opens new DC near Brisbane
Openings & closings
Winning Group opens new DC near Brisbane
Fair Work takes 85 Degrees to court: why franchisors should be worried
Legal
Fair Work takes 85 Degrees to court: why franchisors should be worried
Retailers dominate the most-trusted brand rankings in Australia
Marketing
Retailers dominate the most-trusted brand rankings in Australia
Ebay culls 500 roles worldwide
Marketplace
Ebay culls 500 roles worldwide
Cettire sales surge in December half, even higher in January
Luxury
Cettire sales surge in December half, even higher in January