Free Subscription

  • Access 15 free news articles each month

Professional

Try one month for $5
  • Unlimited access to news,insights and opinions
  • Quarterly and weekly magazines
  • Independent research reports and forecasts
  • Quarterly webinars with industry experts
  • Q&A with retail leaders
  • Career advice
  • Exclusive Masterclass access. Part of Retail Week 2021
Business|Financial

Mosaic Brands sales increase as trading rebounds during first-half

(Source: Nonibofficial/Facebook)
User Image
Rakshnna Pattabiraman
February 28, 2023< 1 mins read

Trans-Tasman apparel retailer Mosaic Brands says sales increased 23 per cent during its first half as customers resumed in-store shopping.

Mosaic Group’s brands include Katies, Millers, Noni B, Rivers, Rockmans, Crossroads, Autograph, W.Lane, EziBuy and BeMe.

For the half year to January 1, the group’s earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation reached $15.8 million, up 195 per cent year on year.

Comparable store growth improved by 12 per cent while online sales grew 0.3 per cent year-on-year.

Group CEO Scott Evans, said throughout the half customers returned to in-store shopping.

“A reformed business cost structure and online sales revenue from our omnichannel brands that did not decline from Covid highs, allowed the group to achieve comparable store growth resulting in an EBITDA 195 per cent higher than the prior period.”

For the first six weeks in the second half, in-store comparable sales are up 33 per cent compared to the previous corresponding period. The company says it plans to open 130 new stores during the next year.

You have 7 free articles.
Recommended by IR
Russian liquor pulled from shelves in response to invasion
Food & beverage
Russian liquor pulled from shelves in response to invasion
Her Black Book raises $1.6 million three months after launch
Marketplace
Her Black Book raises $1.6 million three months after launch
Coles partners with Wing to deliver groceries via drone
Supermarkets
Coles partners with Wing to deliver groceries via drone
TerryWhite Chemmart wins top honour at the 2022 Retailer Awards
Marketing
TerryWhite Chemmart wins top honour at the 2022 Retailer Awards
It’s time to level up: What’s next for sustainability?
Sustainability
It’s time to level up: What’s next for sustainability?
Author's latest articles
Michael Hill’s sales increase globally in first-half
Financial
Michael Hill’s sales increase globally in first-half
Harvey Norman turns its attention offshore as profit falls
Furniture & homewares
Harvey Norman turns its attention offshore as profit falls
Booktopia’s first-half profit slip as consumer demand shifts
Pureplay
Booktopia’s first-half profit slip as consumer demand shifts
Coffee brands boost Retail Food Group sales in December half
Food & beverage
Coffee brands boost Retail Food Group sales in December half
City Chic sales decline across its businesses globally
Financial
City Chic sales decline across its businesses globally