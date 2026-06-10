BusinessStrategy

How Rue Miche turned Vietnamese design into a real business

Rue Miche
Within less than three years, Rue Miche’s stores became the must-visit spot for fashion lovers. (Source: Rue Miche)
By Tong Van
John K almost didn’t book the trip. Airfare from Singapore had crept up again, and three days in Ho Chi Minh City felt harder to justify on a tight long weekend. He booked it anyway. Instead of spending time at museums and touristy spots, he moved between fashion retailers and complexes in the heart of the city, looking for the kind of clothes he’d pay serious money for back home but couldn’t quite find. He had followed a recommendation down Dong Khoi Street, ducked into Union

This content is for IR Pro subscribers only.

Subscribe now to unlock an all-access pass.

IR Pro - Monthly

$28 +GST per month. (Auto renews at $28+GST per month.)
  • Daily IR Pro content delivered to your inbox
  • Essential retail insights and intelligence
  • Independent research reports and forecasts
  • Weekly career and leadership advice
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now
EOFY OFFER

IR Pro - Annual

$199 +GST per year. Save 40%. (Auto renews at $312+GST (full rate) annually.)
  • Daily IR Pro content delivered to your inbox
  • Essential retail insights and intelligence
  • Independent research reports and forecasts
  • Weekly career and leadership advice
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now

Recommended By IR

David's Bridal CEO Kelly Cook standing in front of a rack holding several bridal dresses.
Strategy IR Pro

VIDEO: Kelly Cook on connecting with customers on an emotional level

Nicole Kirichanskaya
Walmart store sign
Supermarkets IR Pro

Behind Walmart’s e-commerce win: Logistics, memberships and a tariff storm

Michael Baker
Image of Anthony Albanese giving a speech.
Regulatory

Retail associations support Albanese government’s productivity focus

Darshana Gupta
Asokan Sathurayar
Travel retail

Travelex names Asokan Sathurayar as its new ANZ retail director

My Nguyen
A shopping cart is positioned against a digitized supermarket aisle.
Strategy IR Pro

Ten predictions for how retail will play out in Q3 and Q4: Coresight Research

Nicole Kirichanskaya
recycled tweed
Sustainability

Chanel establishes recycling division, Nevold

Kaycee Enerva
Are you sure you want to leave?
Yes, leave this page Stay