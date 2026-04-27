BusinessStrategy

Giordano’s CEO on the company’s reset and why he thinks its best chapter is still ahead

CEO Colin Currie and Giordano Ladies
Since taking on the role, Currie’s top priority has been repositioning Giordano Ladies. (Source: Supplied)
By Tong Van
Having spent much of the past decade in a limbo, Giordano International is making its way back and this time with a number to point to.  The Hong Kong-listed retailer posted a 3.9 per cent increase in revenue for the quarter ended March 31 with same-store sales jumping 8.2 per cent, its strongest same-store sales growth in years. Mainland China e-commerce revenue was up 46.7 per cent.  While China remains a key focus, the company’s “Digital First” strategy is now expanding furthe

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