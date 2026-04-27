Giordano’s CEO on the company’s reset and why he thinks its best chapter is still ahead

further afield. CEO Colin Currie said Giordano is preparing to scale its e-commerce presence in underpenetrated markets including North America, Europe and India, with an emphasis on adapting to local customer needs. As of the end of the quarter, the company operates nearly 1600 stores across more than 30 countries. Southeast Asian markets, excluding Indonesia, delivered double-digit sales growth in the quarter, with Singapore up 12.1 per cent, Malaysia up 14 per cent and Thailand up 9.2 per cent. Taiwan recorded a 14 per cent increase in sales. Colin Currie joined the company as chief executive in 2024, bringing with him a background of 16 years at Adidas. Under his role, he introduces what the company calls its “Beyond Boundaries” five-year strategy. “In our research, we found that Giordano is very much a top-of-mind brand,” he told Inside Retail. “It’s well known but people don’t exactly know what we stand for.” “We’ll be focusing on telling great stories to educate our customers, both inside and outside our stores, and to reposition Giordano to be “For Everyone, For Every You”, which is the new insight to be unveiled later this year.” The Giordano Ladies experiment Since taking on the role, Currie’s top priority has been repositioning Giordano Ladies. The brand’s 5958-sqft flagship store has recently launched on Queen’s Road Central, Hong Kong with a redesigned interior, fresh product lines and an exclusive collection. Since the pivot in August 2025, the brand has reported 8 per cent year on year growth in the second half of last year. The CEO was direct about the commercial logic as luxury and premium brands have raised prices sharply in recent years. “We also noticed that price hikes by luxury brands and other premium brands have alienated some shoppers who increasingly prioritise premium quality, great value and workplace versatility,” he said. “This is where Giordano Ladies has whitespace.” According to the CEO, Giordano Ladies’ new customers are those aged between 25 and 35 while its existing customers are between 30 and 45 years old. At the same time, Currie expects a degree of continuity. “Those who visited our Queen’s Road Central flagship 20 years ago will continue to visit us and rest assured they will find the products that continue to excite them.” The core brand relaunch Beyond Giordano Ladies, a broader reset of the core brand is still to come. A full relaunch is planned for the fourth quarter of this year, alongside the opening of a new flagship store in Tsim Sha Tsui. The updated concept will centre on simplicity, with added elements of surprise and more expressive storytelling throughout the retail experience. According to him, the new positioning, “For Everyone, For Every You,” is designed to reconcile inclusivity with individuality. In practical terms, Currie said customers can expect more focused product ranges, ongoing innovation and stronger storytelling across collections and in-store experiences. Local relevance will also play a bigger role, particularly through market-specific collaborations. “I want our customers to see that we are a leading Asian apparel brand that brings excitement and that Giordano is an inclusive brand that can offer great quality products at great value to all consumers of all ages,” he said. Further reading: Gérard Darel’s CEOs on China: “We’re here to build something long-term”.