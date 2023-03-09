Four ways to support your team for better mental health 

You’re probably aware of the critical role you have in the operations of your company, as a leader. But, do you know the impact you have on the mental health of your team?

Recent research by The Workforce Institute at UKG, indicates that 69 per cent of people think their manager has more impact on their mental health than their therapist or doctor, and a similar impact on their partner.

As a manager, this can be a confronting reality. The actions you take can have a profound impact on your team’s lives – that’s a big responsibility. Let’s take a look at some strategies you can use to keep your team healthy and happy.

The ‘soft’ side of leadership

As a leader, it’s pretty common to focus on planning, strategising and problem-solving at the expense of forming strong workplace relationships and supporting emotions. However, the ‘soft’ side of leadership, including empathy and compassion, is a powerful tool and helps to create happier, closer-knit teams. When you do this, you’ll see things from your team members’ perspectives. “If I was them, what would I be thinking?” or “How would I be feeling?”. When you’re empathetic you’ll show your team that you understand and prioritise their needs.

Be curious

You want to create strong relationships with your team, and the best way to do this is to simply, be curious. Show an interest in your team members outside of work; what do they do in their spare time, what are their values, and what drives them? When you understand your team members, it makes it easier to resolve conflicts, manage external stressors and keep them motivated.

Lead by example

This is something that is often said and rarely done. This doesn’t mean you need to be perfect or work the longest hours. The most compelling leadership behaviours are less obvious, such as keeping a good work-life balance, making mistakes and overcoming them, or being kind.

Encourage growth and development

Giving employees the opportunity to grow and develop is important if you want to keep them motivated and engaged with their work. In LinkedIn’s 2022 Global Talent Trends report, they found that 59 per cent of employees indicated that investing in professional development would be the most effective way to improve company culture. As a leader, you can support this by providing your team with new opportunities, learning or initiatives.

Always check in with them to find out what growth looks like to them and don’t assume that promotion is always their expected outcome. You’ll probably find that growth looks different for most people. It might be the opportunity to learn a new skill, work on an exciting project, or even take on a new role in a different department.

