Award-winning Narellan Pools franchisees are setting a family trend

Excellence in business brings its own rewards as one Narellan Pools franchisee couple has discovered.

Dean and Chontelle Douglas scored an astonishing 100 per cent satisfaction rating in a survey gauging customers’ willingness to recommend the service.

“We pride ourselves on our customer service. If it wasn’t for the clients we wouldn’t have a job,” says Chontelle.

Scoring top marks in the widely-used Net Promoter Score indicates the Douglas’ extraordinary efforts to achieve good results for their customers.

Last year proved to be a bumper 12 months for these high-performing franchisees.

“We won so many awards, it really was our year. We won every category we were in,” says Chontelle.

The pool installation business won the top award in the Narellan Pools group last year, just three years after the couple scooped up the Rookie of the Year award.

Award-winning Narellan franchisees

Dean says: “You can only win Rookie of the Year once, so we were determined to get it. And my father-in-law didn’t get this one!”

Dean’s parents-in-law Leo and Dianne Portelli set a fine example to follow. As long-term, award-winning Narellan Pools franchisees they introduced the brand to Dean and Chontelle.

After the younger couple had worked with Chontelle’s parents across the five territories, they saw the potential for growth and were keen to buy their own Narellan Pools franchise.

They loved the business model and had seen the support available, so when the opportunity to buy the Nepean territory came up the pair decided to jump into business for themselves.

“It was not in the best position and it had poor operations. We felt like we had to start from scratch,” reveals Chontelle. “Dean had been doing installations for years so he already had a good reputation of course, so that helped us.

“We had the right people in our team, we had support from head office, we got more leads, more sales and more work.”

Excellence in action, despite tough times

These award-winning Narellan Pools franchisees have been stellar performers from the beginning. Even so, they were surprised to win the group’s coveted Business of the Year award because they had experienced a couple of difficult years.

“There was flooding in our territory. When we recovered from one flood, there was another. We moved two steps forward, then got knocked back,” admits Chontelle.

“Normally we install three pools a week; during the floods, we did six pools over three months. We didn’t pay ourselves so we could make sure we paid our staff,” reveals Dean.

Even through the tough times though the pair knew they could rely on strong support and backing from the franchisor, and fellow franchisees.

“When we went through tough times we knew other franchisees were too. We could pick up a phone and chat to them about how they were handling things. It’s like a big family.”

To get themselves through the most challenging period they had faced the couple looked ahead, looking for opportunities, and doubling down on delivering the excellent service that has become their hallmark.

And their commitment and dedication paid off, as Dean explains.

An honest approach to business

“When the sun came out, we worked hard to put in the pools and we didn’t miss our targets.”

Chontelle says keeping clients aware of the situation is crucial – even if it’s bad news. And the pair ensure that customers are aware of all the costs that can be managed upfront so there are no nasty surprises.

“We’re very honest and upfront, and people like that. It’s about treating the client how you’d like to be treated,” says Chontelle.

They had great role models in Chontelle’s parents. But they bring their own drive and ambition to the business, updating processes and technology to gain efficiencies and set new benchmarks.

Chontelle believes the success they have achieved can be built on by the next generation.

“Our daughter and son, and their partners, are working with us. Jordan and Jake are on the installation team, and their partners Josh and Ebony are based in the office,” says Chontelle.

The next generation of award-winning Narellan franchisees?

As they upskill the third generation the couple is casting thoughts towards the longer term.

They are poised to buy out Chontelle’s parents and take on the Hawkesbury Narellan Pools territory.

The franchisor’s systems make the management of multiple territories an easier task than it might otherwise be. Chontelle’s focus on recruiting great people and instilling the right attitude and techniques through excellent training helps too.

With the succession plan focused on their kids, and their super-charged salesman bringing in the business, Chontelle and Dean are taking time out to enjoy the rewards of their hard work.

A long-awaited five-week trip to Europe is just around the corner.

Says Dean: “Our son Jake is taking on my role and the children have to run the company while we are away in Europe.”

The pair is comfortable leaving the business in the hands of the next generation, who look set to take on the Narellan Pools business when Chontelle and Dean are ready to retire.

“Hopefully our kids will be up there getting their own award one day,” she says.