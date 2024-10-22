Australian pricing, range revealed for Amazon’s colour Kindle

Amazon has launched an entirely new Kindle lineup as the e-commerce giant expects Australian Kindle customers to read an average of 25,000 pages a year.

“Our new Kindle lineup has something for everyone, no matter their reading style,” said Patrick Walker, Amazon Devices country manager for ANZ.

New features include 25 per cent faster page turns on the Kindle Paperwhite, a more dynamic and intuitive writing experience on the Kindle Scribe, and new colours across the range.

The lineup includes the Kindle Colorsoft, which will be arriving in Australia next month. The new product boasts book photos and images in colour, an auto-adjusting front light, and weeks of battery life.

The range includes the fastest Kindle yet in 16GB for $299 and 32 GB for $329, and the most compact Kindle now in Matcha colour for $199.

Meanwhile, customers may pre-order Kindle Scribe, a Kindle and digital notebook in one, for $649. Shipment for the Kindle Scribe will begin on December 5.

A Kindle membership, which allows members to read as many books as they like, costs $13.99 monthly.