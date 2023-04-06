Free Subscription

Business|Supermarkets

Aldi Australia CEO Tom Daunt set to become global chief 

User Image
Irene Dong
April 6, 2023< 1 mins read

Aldi has named Tom Daunt, the CEO of its Australian unit, as its next worldwide joint MD.

He will assume the role on May 1, relocating to Salzburg. According to local reports, Aldi has risen to become Australia’s third-largest grocery chain and one of the brand’s largest subsidiaries under Daunt’s leadership.

Anna McGrath and Marietta Schorn will lead the local business after Daunt departs. McGrath, a veteran of discount supermarkets, has worked with Daunt for 17 years, while Schorn will relocate to Australia from Austria, where she was leading the Aldi business there. 

Daunt, who has served Aldi for more than 25 years, has been the CEO of Aldi Australia since 2014. Prior to that, he was the group MD for the company. 

Local media have reported that the 51-year-old CEO is committed to staying in the worldwide role for three years and will likely return to Australia in the future.

